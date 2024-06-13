Hezbollah vows to intensify attacks on Israel after top commander Abu Taleb killed

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hezbollah pledged to intensify its attacks on Israel in response to the assassination of a senior commander in the Lebanese armed group and political party earlier this week.

Sami Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb, was among four Hezbollah members killed in a strike on the southern Lebanese village of Jouaiya on Tuesday night, about 15km from the Israeli border.

“Our response after the martyrdom of Abu Taleb will be to intensify our operations in severity, strength, quantity and quality,” said senior Hezbollah official Hashem Saffieddine at the funeral of Mr Abdallah on Wednesday.

His remarks came after Hezbollah had already fired more than 200 rockets on northern Israel, its largest barrage yet since hostilities broke out along the Lebanese-Israeli border area on October 8.

“Let the enemy wait for us in the battlefield,” he added.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Some projectiles were intercepted, while others ignited brush fires.

Fires have become a common occurrence on both sides of the border has the dry summer heat has begun.

“It is natural that Abu Taleb was a permanent target,” Mr Saffieddine said of the commander, who is the most senior Hezbollah leader to be killed since October.

Mr Abdallah is among 300 Hezbollah fighters to have been killed since the conflict broke out, but one of only two who the group has formally referred to as a commander.

More information has since been released about Mr Abdallah, who was the commander of the Nasr Unit, which is responsible for part of the border area. He was described by Mr Saffieddine as an important leader in the 2006 Hezbollah-Israel war, the last time the two sides fought a full-on conflict.

Hezbollah says it is carrying out the attacks in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has undertaken a brutal bombardment that has killed more than 37,000 people. Hezbollah says it will not end its attacks until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.