Hezbollah launches major barrage on Israeli after senior commander killed

Hezbollah launched a major barrage of rockets on Israel on Wednesday in response to the assassination of a senior commander from the Lebanese armed group overnight.

Israel said about 90 projectiles were fired from Lebanon, while Hezbollah said it had launched dozens of rockets at various targets.

The Israeli military said that several were intercepted but others fell inside the north of the country, sparking fires in some areas.

The Iran-backed group named the commander as Sami Abdallah – also known as Abu Taleb.

That Hezbollah referred to him as a “commander” – a rare acknowledgement – underlines his seniority.

A Lebanese military source told AFP that the commander was “the most important in Hezbollah to be killed up to now since the start of the war”.

Mr Abdallah, who Hezbollah said was 55, was killed in the village of Jouaiya, about 15km from the Israeli border. Another three fighters were also killed in the attack.

Cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel have steadily expanded in scope and intensity since October.

Israel has regularly hit sites deep into Lebanon, while Hezbollah has used more advanced weaponry over time.

Last Thursday, the militant group used anti-aircraft missiles against Israeli fighter jets for the first time.

In January, Wissam Tawil – commonly known as Hajj Jawad – was assassinated by Israel.

He was a commander in the Radwan force, Hezbollah's secretive special operations unit.

After announcing Mr Abdallah's death, Hezbollah released an image of him with his arm around Mr Tawil.

A Jouaiya resident said it was common to see Mr Abdallah around the village.

“He was a normal guy,” the resident added. “We knew he was Hezbollah but not his position.”

It is the first time Jouaiya has been attacked since the conflict broke out on the Lebanese border on October 8 between Hezbollah and Israel. The Lebanese group says it is supporting ally Hamas in its war with Israel in Gaza.

In southern Lebanon, about 300 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the conflict broke out, along with about 80 civilians.

In northern Israel, Hezbollah attacks have killed 18 Israeli soldiers and 10 civilians, Israel says.