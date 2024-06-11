UAE says permanent ceasefire in Gaza is 'utmost priority' after Jordan aid summit

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has called for a strategic comprehensive approach to ensure a resolution to the Israel-Gaza war, following an emergency summit in Jordan.

Among those at the Dead Sea summit was Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Also in attendance were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UN humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II.

State news agency Wam released a statement in the wake of the summit in Jordan on Tuesday to discuss the continuing war in Gaza.

“The utmost priority at this stage remains securing an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” reported Wam in a statement released after the gathering.

“Dealing with the humanitarian crisis and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people necessitates adopting a comprehensive strategic approach to ensure a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Today, more than ever, the Palestinian people deserve a competent and transparent government of independent experts, operating with integrity and in accordance with international standards, to earn the trust of the international community and their co-operation.”

The statement added that reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza must be an utmost priority.

“Since the onset of this crisis, the UAE has remained committed to several unwavering priorities: Firstly, the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the protection of civilian lives in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law,” said the statement.

“Secondly, ensuring the safe, urgent and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza without any obstacles or restrictions.

“Thirdly, the outright rejection of all attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land.

“Fourthly, enhancing and unifying diplomatic efforts towards achieving an end to the war and reaching a clear and binding road map for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, existing in peace, prosperity and security alongside the State of Israel.”

The statement also went on to mention how the UAE had embarked on a number of humanitarian initiatives in Gaza, not least its Gallant Knight 3 operation.

The UAE has delivered 33,000 tonness of aid to Gaza through the Gallant Knight 3 operation, said state news agency Wam. Photo: Wam

UAE aid – in numbers

To date the UAE has delivered 33,000 tons of urgent supplies and relief aid to Gaza, including food, medical aid, and shelter materials, using 319 planes, seven cargo ships, and more than 1,240 lorries, stated Wam.

The UAE has also established a field hospital in southern Gaza, along with a floating hospital at the Egyptian port of al-Arish, which have collectively provided medical care to over 27,000 injured and wounded Palestinians, Wam added.

“The UAE also remains committed to providing medical treatment to 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients in its hospitals, covering all associated expenses for both patients and their accompanying caregivers,” said the statement.

“In its pursuit of ensuring water and food security, the UAE has established six water desalination plants, with a capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, to support 600,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

“Furthermore, five automatic bakeries have been established to meet the daily needs of more than 72,000 people.”