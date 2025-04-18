Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile celebrates scoring against Esperance. Reuters
CAF Champions League: South Africa v Egypt as Sundowns and Pirates face Al Ahly and Pyramids

North African dominance under threat as teams from south show quality ahead of semi-finals of continent's elite club competition

Ian Hawkey
April 18, 2025