No date set for Israeli parliament to vote on new government

Speaker says session to approve broad anti-Netanyahu coalition will be held before June 14 deadline

Israel's parliament will hold a vote to approve a new government within a week, the speaker said on Monday, extending uncertainty over a bid by a broad coalition to push Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of office after more than a decade.

In a formal announcement to the Knesset, Speaker Yariv Levin said opposition leader Yair Lapid had informed him and Israel's president that a coalition had been agreed, and that a vote to approve it would be held by June 14.

Mr Levin, a Netanyahu ally, said "a date for the session to establish (Israel's) 36th government will be conveyed down the line to members of parliament".

Read More

Palestinians run from tear gas fired by Israeli police during clashes in the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem. APIsraeli far-right march cancelled as tensions simmer in Jerusalem

Israel's new coalition says 'let go' as Benjamin Netanyahu cries fraud

Opposition politicians have called for the vote to be held soon as possible to get the new government under way. According to Israeli law, the deadline for holding the vote is June.

Tensions between Mr Netanyahu and opposition politicians have been rising since the formation of the new coalition. On Sunday, Naftali Bennett, the prime minister in waiting, urged Mr Netanyahu to stop trying to derail the new government.

The delay in holding the vote gives Mr Netanyahu more time to win over members of the fragile coalition opposing him, which consists of eight parties and has only a narrow majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Failure to form a government will lead Israel to its fifth general election in less than two years.

Published: June 7, 2021 08:07 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi plans to invest a further Dh22 billion over the next five years on culture and creative industries as it seeks to spur economic growth. Courtesy DCT Abu Dhabi. 

Abu Dhabi to invest $6bn in culture and creative industries amid economic diversification

Economy
A Saudi officer stands inside a mosque.  Saudi Arabia set a target to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22% to 30% as part of its Vision 2030 plan to overhaul the economy. Courtesy Saudi Interior Ministry. 

How Saudi Arabia's women are pushing into the workforce and transforming the economy​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Economy
There are a number of destinations where travellers can spend 11 days on holiday as an alternative to completing UK hotel quarantine. Unsplash

What to see and do: 11 'amber' countries to visit instead of UK hotel quarantine

Travel
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A woman in the UAE takes a Covid-19 test. The National

UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one