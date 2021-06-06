Israel's new coalition says 'let go' as Benjamin Netanyahu cries fraud

Nationalist Naftali Bennett tells the long-time prime minister to leave quietly

Naftali Bennett called on Israel's Prime Minister Benjami Netanyahu not to leave 'scorched earth' behind at the end of his tenure. EPA
Naftali Bennett called on Israel's Prime Minister Benjami Netanyahu not to leave 'scorched earth' behind at the end of his tenure. EPA

The newly formed coalition to oust the Israeli Prime Minister traded barbs with Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

Naftali Bennett, leader of the nationalist Yamina party and one-time ally of the prime minister called on Mr Netanyahu to "let go and allow Israel to move forward," in comments broadcast from his Twitter account.

Referring to Likud's ongoing campaign to lure his party's members away from the coalition before a parliamentary vote to secure power, Mr Bennett said "a violent machine is working against Yamina lawmakers."

Members of the new "change" coalition, made up of a wide range of political persuasions, urged Knesset speaker Yariv Levin to allow a speedy confirmation vote after the body convenes on Monday. The heads of the eight parties who make up the coalition met for the first time since the announcement of their deal on Sunday.

"We know that Netanyahu is pressuring you to delay the vote, to postpone, to withdraw, in order to give more time to the hunt for defectors," Mr Bennett said at the Knesset.

"This may be for Netanyahu’s good, but... it’s not good for the state."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid announced the coalition last Wednesday after the March 23 election named no clear winner.

Under a rotation deal, Mr Bennett, whose party has called for Israel to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, will serve first as prime minister, followed by centrist Mr Lapid.

Meanwhile, Mr Netanyahu decried what he called the "greatest election fraud in the history of the country, in my opinion in the history of any democracy," to members of his Likud party.

"That's why people justifiably feel deceived and they are responding, they must not be shut up," he said in the remarks, which were broadcast live and referred indirectly to Mr Bennett's campaign promise not to team up with Lapid and others.

Read More

Muna El Kurd, 23, talks to reporters at home after being released on Sunday. AFPSheikh Jarrah campaigners Muna and Mohammed El Kurd freed

Lebanon: two killed in clashes in Palestinian camp

The trading of verbal barbs and parties encouraging supporters to demonstrate has led to some Yamina members being assigned a security detail, Haaretz reported.

"We have recently identified a rise in increasingly extreme violent and inciteful discourse particularly on social networks," Nadav Argaman, head of the Shin Bet security force, said in a statement without mentioning any names.

"This discourse may be interpreted among certain groups or individuals, as one that permits violent and illegal activity that may even cause physical harm," he said, later calling for political and religious leaders to tone down discourse.

A poll by Israel's N12 Television's Meet the Press on Saturday showed that 46 per cent of Israelis support the Bennett-Lapid government, 38 per cent would prefer a fifth election in two years and 15 per cent did not state a preference.

Updated: June 7, 2021 08:56 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one