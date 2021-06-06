Jordanians clash with security forces after parliament suspended membership of a representative

Four security force members were injured after Osama Al Ajarma's membership in parliament was suspended for a year

Four members of a security force were injured dealing with riots in the Naour area on Saturday, and on Sunday further riots erupted. Petra News Agency
Four members of a security force were injured dealing with riots in the Naour area on Saturday, and on Sunday further riots erupted. Petra News Agency

Angry protesters staged “armed attacks on security forces” on the outskirts of the Jordanian capital of Amman on Saturday, state media reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

Witnesses said the attacks were triggered by tribal supporters of a representative whose membership in parliament was suspended . Osama Al Ajarma was barred for a year last week for insulting the body in a speech, inciting calls for protests by members of his tribe.

Al Ajarma resigned on Friday, according to state media.

In a separate statement published by state news agency Petra on Saturday, Jordan's Police said four members of a security force “dealing with the riots in the Naour area were injured and they are under treatment.”

The police media spokesman said the security forces had been dealing on Saturday evening with riots and burning vehicles in the Naour.

The Interior Ministry said on Saturday it would not allow any event that breached the law governing public gatherings.

Clashes between some unruly members of Jordan's powerful tribes frequently take place in a country where these tribes are the backbone of the security forces and the army.

