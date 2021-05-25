Jordan celebrates 75th Independence Day

Jordan celebrated its 75th independence day on Tuesday.

Congratulations poured in for King Abdullah from the UAE and other countries.

The king said independence was a "symbol of pride and fortitude" for his nation.

بالصبر والعزيمة، صنع الآباء والأجداد استقلال الأردن الغالي، وحماه جيشه العربي المصطفوي. سيظل استقلالنا بإذن الله رمزا لعزة ومنعة وطن لم يألُ جهدا في الدفاع عن قضايا أمته العادلة على مدى مئة عام من تاريخه المجيد. حمى الله الأردن وشعبه العزيز — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) May 25, 2021

At the Raghadan Palace, King Abdullah marked the occasion by awarding centennial medals to 140 Jordanians who “participated in building the nation and its institutions”.

The country also entered its 100th year since its establishment as Transjordan in 1921.

The hashtag "Jordan's independence 75" was widely shared on Twitter by officials and the public expressing their pride.

Today, we join the people of Jordan, and Jordanian communities in Canada and around the world, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jordan’s independence. Read Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement: https://t.co/awAQohHaLZ — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) May 25, 2021

"Thank you to all our friends who noted this auspicious occasion which all #Jordanians are proud of. Happy Independence Day," the country's ambassador to the UK Omar Nahar wrote on Twitter.

Today #Jordan celebrates 75 Years of Independence as the country enters its 2nd Centennial. God Bless @KingAbdullahII & Country. Thank you to all our friends who noted this auspicious occasion which all #Jordanians are proud of. Happy Independence Day 🇯🇴 #عيد_الاستقلال_75 pic.twitter.com/M6PMHiACrA — Omar Nahar (@OmarNahar) May 25, 2021

Google dedicated a special doodle, a picture that shows up on the Google search page, of the Jordanian flag to celebrate.

Emirates airline issued a special Jordanian menu on flights to and from the kingdom on May 25.

Special announcements and a festive menu will be served on Emirates flights to and from Jordan on the country's Independence Day.

The special festive menu included a traditional mansaf served as the main course, and a cream-filled kunafa for dessert.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Wo25 May AD JD Abu Dhabi lights up its iconic landmarks with the colours of the Jordanian flag in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s Independence. Abu Dhabi media office (Abu Dhabi media office)

Emirates is also offering travellers special fares on flights from Jordan to Dubai, with up to 25 per cent off ticket prices. The flash sale runs until Wednesday, May 26, and is valid on bookings for travel until September 30. Economy class sale fares start from 247 Jordanian dinars ($348) while business class fares are available from 857 dinars.

Emirates has been flying to Jordan since 1986, and is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary in the country later this year. The Dubai airline is operating daily flights to Amman with its A380 double-decker superjumbo.

From July, Emirates says it plans to add more flights from Dubai to the Jordanian capital as demand rises.

Jordan’s National Centre for Security and Crises Management said 64,000 people received Covid-19 vaccinations on Jordan’s Independence day as the country recorded 920 new cases and 11 deaths.

