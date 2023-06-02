Jordan's Prince Hussein calls Princess Rajwa the 'light of my life' in touching tribute

Jordan's newly-wed Crown Prince Hussein shared a touching message to his wife Princess Rajwa on Instagram on Friday.

The couple wed on Thursday in an elaborate day of festivities that drew dignitaries and royals from around the world.

Shortly after the ceremony, Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court announced that the bride would carry the title of Princess.

Sharing a picture of the pair together, Prince Hussein wrote: “God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion.

“May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.

“Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us, from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today and to Rajwa, for everything she is to me.”

Queen Rania also took to Instagram to share photographs of the day, which began with an Islamic ceremony at Zahran Palace before a motorcade took the couple through the streets of the capital to Al Husseiniya Palace for a reception attended by more than 1,700 people.

“May God bless you both and fill your home with love and happiness,” she wrote to her son and his wife.