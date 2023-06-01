From Prince William to Jill Biden: who attended Prince Hussein's wedding in Jordan?

The marriage of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif, 29, drew a distinguished guest list including Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, and regional royals.

The ceremony at Zahran Palace was well attended by Gulf royals, all of who were welcomed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania on their way into the venue.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, represented the UAE at the occasion.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the mother of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim, was in attendance.

So were Oman's Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham, Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the son of Bahrain’s Crown Prince, and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Mishal Al Ahmad.

US first lady Jill Biden was there, along with her daughter Ashley.

From Iraq, President Abdul Latif Rashid and Nechirvan Barzani, President of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, attended.

Mr Rashid’s role is mostly ceremonial, but he frequently meets Jordanian government officials to discuss energy and security co-operation between the two countries.

Mr Barzani last met King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace in 2021 to discuss Iraq-Jordan ties.

The British heir was not the only royal from his nation to attend. Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also there.

European royals also attended. Among those at the wedding were King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands; Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel; and Norway's Crown Prince Haakon.

Japanese Princess Hisako and her eldest daughter, Princess Tsuguko, were all smiles on arrival. Princess Hisako told Arab News this week that she was looking forward to attending the “joyous occasion”.

“The future of Jordan rests on their shoulders,” said the Princess, representing Emperor Naruhito.