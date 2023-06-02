All the looks by Arab designers worn at Jordan's royal wedding

The marriage of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi bride Princess Rajwa on Thursday brought two Arab nations together, and many of the day’s guests looked to regional designers for the occasion.

The bride chose storied Lebanese designer Elie Saab to create her custom gown, which featured a flower print on its full skirt and a wrap effect on the bodice.

Her new mother-in-law, Queen Rania, also turned to the designer to create her look for the reception, opting for an intricately detailed blush Elie Saab dress for the evening’s celebrations. For the day, she wore a glamorous embroidered Dior gown, featuring intricate flower detailing on the arm, collar and back.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a soft blush, high-necked embellished gown also by Elie Saab, decorated with tone-on-tone lacework and discreet sheer panels in the skirt.

Jordan's Princess Iman wore a stone-coloured dress with bulbous arm detailing from Ashi Studio, the Beirut label founded by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi.

US first lady, Jill Biden wore a light purple gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra, which she also sported in April during a state dinner at the White House.

For the evening reception, Britain’s Princess Beatrice, who for the day wore a long-sleeved sequined dress by British brand Needle & Thread, changed into a champagne satin gown with an embellished bodice by Reem Acra, paired with the York Diamond tiara worn by her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York on her wedding day to Prince Andrew in 1986.