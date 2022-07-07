Jordanian authorities charge eight people over Aqaba explosion

Jordanian authorities have charged eight people with crimes in connection to a chlorine gas explosion last month that killed 13 people at the country's only port, Aqaba, the official news agency said on Thursday.

The explosion on June 27 occurred when a 29-tonne chlorine gas tank that was being loaded by crane on to a China-flagged vessel, the Forest 6, fell by the dockside and exploded.

It was one of Jordan's worst accidents in recent years.

The agency said Jordan's attorney general has charged eight people with the crimes of “causing death, causing harm and asset damage”.

“The investigation is in its final stages,” the agency said, adding that the eight are being held in custody.

Their names were not disclosed.

Jordanian officials said this week that negligence was behind the explosion, quoting an official investigation.

The director of Aqaba port and the head of the Jordan Maritime Commission were fired.

Among the 13 dead in Aqaba were five Vietnamese crew members of the Forest 6.