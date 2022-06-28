Jordan says Aqaba safe after chlorine gas explosion kills 13

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh announced on Tuesday that Jordan's city of Aqaba had become "totally safe", after a chlorine gas explosion at its port killed 13 people.

There were fears that the gas released in the blast at the shipping terminal close to the Saudi border would spread to residential areas.

The prime minister said all roadblocks had been removed from Aqaba and air quality tests showed there was no danger in the atmosphere.

"The area has become totally safe," Mr Al Khasawneh said. "Specialists have told us that there is no longer any danger of a chlorine gas spread."

READ MORE Jordan: Aqaba port chlorine gas explosion kills at least 13 and injures 250

The chlorine gas explosion on Monday also injured 250 people and overwhelmed hospitals in the city of 188,000 people, the local health department said.

"The wind was starting to blow into Aqaba but luckily it changed direction," Hadi, a diving instructor in Aqaba, told The National by phone.

Authorities advised residents to remain indoors and close their windows.

The explosion was one of Jordan's worse accidents in recent years. A flash flood near the Dead Sea in 2018 killed 21 people, most of them pupils on a school bus.

Tuesday's disaster occurred when a large chlorine gas tank that was being loaded by crane onto a vessel in Aqaba fell by the dockside and exploded in a plume of yellow smoke, video footage released by the authorities showed.

The footage showed workers around the crane trying to flee.

Officials said the cylinder contained about 25 tonnes of chlorine gas destined for export to Djibouti.

Chlorine gas is so deadly that it is regarded as a chemical weapon.

The Syrian regime was suspected of using a cylinder of chlorine gas in an attack on the rebel town of Saraqib in northern Syria in 2018, reported the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Chlorine gas is "highly corrosive when it contacts moist tissues such as the eyes, skin and upper respiratory tract", the US Centres for Disease Control says.

The explosion occurred as Aqaba and other tourist sites in Jordan are seeking to recover from a sharp fall in visitors caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Red Sea, many tourists use Aqaba as a base to visit nearby the Nabataean city of Petra, which is two hours away.

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh talks to reporters as he visits the site of a toxic gas explosion in the Red Sea port of Aqaba, on Tuesday. AFP

Jordan has been struggling economically and unemployment is at an official high of about 24 per cent. In the past three years, authorities opened Aqaba up to cheap flights from Europe to promote tourism.

Shipping was halted but the port resumed operations on Tuesday, state television said.

Aqaba governor Mohammad Al Radayaa said the situation had been brought under control.

The government sent a field hospital and medical equipment to Aqaba. At least one plane arrived from Amman to evacuate the injured.

The area where the explosion occurred in the Bay of Aqaba is one kilometre from the Saudi border and 20 kilometres from Israel's southern city of Eilat.

About 50,000 people live in Eilat and a land border connects it to Aqaba.

Local authorities in Eilat said the city was not affected by the Aqaba explosion. There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.