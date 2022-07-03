Negligence behind Jordan's Aqaba port explosion, Interior Minister says

An official investigation into a chlorine gas explosion that killed 13 people at Jordan's only port of Aqaba last week has determined that negligence was behind it, Interior Minister Mazen Al Faraya said on Sunday.

The explosion on June 27 occurred when a large chlorine gas tank that was being loaded by crane on to a vessel in Aqaba fell by the dockside and exploded in a plume of yellow smoke.

Mr Al Faraya, who headed the investigation, told reporters that senior port officials bear responsibility for "negligence, lack of caution, or disregard for rules and regulations" leading to the accident.

He said the cable holding the 28.9 tonne chlorine cylinder was designed to carry a load of only 8.6 tonnes.

"The cable became elongated and snapped," Mr Al Faraya said.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh said the investigation report recommended firing the head of the port, the head of the marine authority, and other officials at Aqaba.

The accident was one of deadliest in Jordan in recent years. At least 10 people died in March last year when the oxygen supply ran out in the coronavirus ward of a government hospital in the central Jordanian city of Salt.