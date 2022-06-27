Jordan: Four people dead, 70 injured after toxic gas leak at Aqaba port

At least four people have died and 70 others injured following a gas leak at Jordan’s Aqaba port on Monday, state television reported.

“The media spokesman for the Public Security Directorate said that during the daily work at the port of Aqaba on Monday, a tanker filled with a toxic gaseous substance fell during its transportation, which led to a gas leakage at the site,” Petra news agency reported.

The area was immediately evacuated and specialists began to deal with the incident. Aqaba Governor Mohammad Al Radayaa said the situation "has been controlled”.

Civil Defence teams have transferred a number of injured to the hospital, all of whom are currently undergoing treatment.

- This is a developing story.