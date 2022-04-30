Anwar Gargash hails Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia as a positive step for region

The recent visits by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE and to Saudi Arabia this week are a "positive step" for the region, senior Emirati official Dr Anwar Gargash said on Saturday.

The region will benefit from an approach of "communication and rapprochement", Dr Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, Sheikh Khalifa, said in a tweet on Saturday after the Turkish president made his first visit to Saudi Arabia in five years.

"The visits of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE and sisterly Saudi Arabia, and the adoption of the approach of communication and rapprochement, is a positive step for the benefit of the region as a whole," Dr Gargash said.

Mr Erdogan held talks with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after arriving in Jeddah on Thursday for a two-day visit to the kingdom. He travelled to Makkah on Friday to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.