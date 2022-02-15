UAE and Turkey agree to co-operate in 13 fields and industries

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan oversaw the exchange of several co-operation agreements between the UAE and Turkey on Monday.

The Turkish president is in the UAE on his first state visit to the Emirates in almost a decade.

Sheikh Mohamed, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, revealed plans to double trade between the countries, as the two leaders reviewed ties between the nations during a meeting at Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace.

Representatives of several state departments in the Emirates, along with their Turkish counterparts, also signed co-operation agreements, memoranda of understanding and protocols in the fields of: health and medical sciences; sea, land and transport; advanced industries and technologies; climate action; culture; and economic partnerships.

Agreements also covered crisis and disaster management, meteorology, and youth.

A letter of intent on defence co-operation was also signed.

The agreements between the two countries are:

1 - A memorandum in the fields of health and medical sciences. The agreement was exchanged by Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

2 - A memorandum in the fields of land and sea transport. It was exchanged by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Adil Karaismailoğlu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

3 - A memorandum in advanced industries and technologies. It was exchanged by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mustafa Varank, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology.

4 - A memorandum on climate action. It was exchanged by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber and Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

5 - A memorandum in cultural fields. It was exchanged by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

6- A joint statement of intent on initiating a comprehensive economic partnership. It was exchanged by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Mehmet Muş, Turkish Minister of Commerce.

7- A memorandum in agricultural fields. It was exchanged by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

8 - A memorandum in the field of youth. It was exchanged by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism.

9 - A memorandum on crisis and disaster management. It was exchanged by Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

10 - A memorandum in the field of meteorology. It was exchanged by Faris Muhammad Al Mazrouei, chairman of the board of trustees at the National Meteorological Centre, and Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

11 - A media co-operation protocol. It was exchanged by Saeed Al Eter, head of the UAE government media office, and Farhan Altan, head of communications - Turkish president's office.

12 - A letter of intent on defence co-operation. It was exchanged by Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council, and president of Turkish Defence Industries, İsmail Demir.

13 - A protocol of co-operation between the UAE's National Library and Archives and the General Directorate of State Archives, affiliated to the Turkish Presidency. It was exchanged by Abdullah Majid Al Ali, acting director general of the National Library and Archives, and Dr Uğur Ünal, director of State Archives of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.