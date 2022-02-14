Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Turkey's President Erdogan in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, heralded the start of a "prosperous new phase" of co-operation with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his first official visit to the Emirates in almost a decade.

Sheikh Mohamed revealed plans to double trade between the countries in the future.

The two leaders reviewed ties between the nations during high-level talks at Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace, on Monday.

In the palace's main hall, an honour guard saluted and a military band played the national anthems of both nations in the presence of Mr Erdogan and Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed said the visit would help to further strengthen the partnership between the countries to the benefit of both.

Sheikh Mohamed extended the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa to his Turkish counterpart and wished for the progress and prosperity of his country and its people.

The two men explored alliances in a number of fields, from investment and economic development to space projects, renewable energy and health and food security.

They exchanged views on a number of issues across the region, with both stressing the need to work together to support stability and security.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Turkey for its condemnation of the recent terrorist attacks on civilian sites in the UAE by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said agreements made during his visit to Turkey in November had provided a platform for economic and trade partnerships between the countries.

During that visit, the UAE announced it was setting up a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE "welcomes every step" on the road to co-operation, understanding and peace in the region.

He stated the desire of the country's leadership to work with Turkey to face common challenges through dialogue, consultation and diplomatic means.

On Tuesday, Mr Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan are expected at Expo 2020 Dubai for Turkey's national day of celebrations.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, earlier said Mr Erdogan's visit to the UAE "opens a new positive page in the bilateral relations between the two countries, and is in line with the UAE's direction towards strengthening bridges of communication and cooperation aimed at stability and prosperity in the region."

