Turkey's President Erdogan on first official visit to UAE in nearly a decade

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will begin his first official visit to the UAE in almost a decade on Monday.

Mr Erdogan will spend two days in the Emirates to boost ties between the two countries.

The president and his wife Emine Erdogan are expected at Expo 2020 Dubai for Turkey's national day of celebrations.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Mr Erdogan in Ankara two months ago, in his first visit to Turkey in close to a decade.

During the visit, the UAE announced it was setting up a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey.

The visit and investment pledge marked a significant improvement in relations. Monday's visit is expected to cement those efforts, with ties expected to enter a new phase.

The UAE is Turkey’s top trading partner among the GCC countries. Bilateral trade between the two countries in 2020 reached $8 billion.

Earlier this month it was announced Mr Erdogan, 67, had contracted Covid-19 shortly after a visit to Ukraine. He had only mild symptoms and put this down to him being fully vaccinated and having received the booster.

Speaking to journalists after Friday prayers, he said: “I overcame it very, very easily. It was certainly because of the vaccination. I had two doses of CoronaVac, a Chinese-made inactive vaccine and three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"It only took a few days before my test turned negative."

His wife has also made a full recovery.

Mr Erdogan was last on an official visit to the Emirates in February 2013 for the Government Communication Forum, now called the World Government Summit, held in Dubai.