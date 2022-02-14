Five of the best Turkish restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Thanks to the UAE’s wonderfully diverse nature, you can find delicious food from around the world in just about every corner of the country.

When it comes to Turkish fare, diners are spoilt for choice. From fine-dining spots and world-famous chefs, to local eateries and global chains, there are plenty of spots to get your Turkish fix.

So, as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarks upon his first official visit to the UAE in almost a decade, we pay homage to the cuisine.

Here are five of our favourite spots for Turkish food in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Kaftan

Kaftan Turkish Cuisine at Jumeirah Street offers a contemporary twist on Turkish classics. Leslie Pableo / The National

With branches in Jumeirah, La Mer and Smoky Beach, Kaftan Turkish Gourmet has won a legion of fans thanks to its authentic fare and traditional Turkish hospitality. From an extensive breakfast menu right through to dinner, the menu offers a contemporary twist on Turkish classics. Don’t leave without trying the Pasa Kadayif dessert.

Jumeirah 1, La Mer, 9am-midnight; Smoky Beach, 6pm-2am; @kaftanrestaurant on Instagram

Nusr-Et

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with Turkish celebrity chef Salt Bae. Mr Maduro retweeted the image to his 3.4 million Twitter followers. Photo: Twitter

Made famous by its social media sensation founder Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, this steakhouse, which started life in Istanbul, is more than just a gimmick. With restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Nusr-Et’s meat-heavy menu is dotted with Turkish influence, with dishes such as the Ottoman salad and its theatrically served baklava as firm menu favourites.

You may also run into a celebrity at the restaurant, as you can see in the photo gallery above.

Restaurant Village Four Seasons, Dubai; noon-midnight; The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; 12pm-12am; nusr-et.com.tr

Gunaydin

This spot overlooking the Dubai Fountain at Souk Al Bahar offers a huge range of authentic Turkish dishes. From lentil soup and meatballs, to traditional flatbreads and dozens of varieties of kebab, there is no shortage of choice on offer. Gunaydin was established in 1965 as a small artisanal butcher's shop in Istanbul’s historic Bostanci neighbourhood, and now boasts more than 40 restaurants around the world.

Souk Al Bahar, Dubai; Monday-Friday, 12pm-1am; Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-1am; gunaydindubai.com

Pasha

This small, fuss-free neighbourhood restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been a firm favourite for 30 years. Pasha sources all ingredients from Turkey and bakes fresh bread in-house every morning. Its marinated meats are an in-house special, as well as its salads and kebabs. The menu features changing daily specials, as well as a range of Turkish teas.

Behind Shining Towers, Mubarak bin Mohammed St, Al Khalidiyah; open daily, 8am-1am; pasha.ae

Zou Zou

Established in the UAE, Zou Zou, located at Dubai’s La Mer, fuses the flavours of Turkey and Lebanon to create a varied menu that has proven popular with diners. Known especially for its breakfast offering, the Arabic Special Sini Breakfast, which comes with several small dishes such as Turkish eggs, honey with cream, bread and fresh fruit, is a real winner.

La Mer, Dubai; daily, 9am-midnight; zouzoudubai.com

Read more

Emirati women put traditional food centre stage at Sheikh Zayed Festival