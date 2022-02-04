10 Dubai restaurants that are celebrity favourites: Nusr-Et to At.mosphere

Running into celebrities in Dubai is hardly a new phenomenon. From spotting Bryan Cranston at Expo 2020 Dubai to Winnie Harlow at Raffles The Palm Dubai, it really does feel like the rich and famous are all among us. If you’re wondering what the stars do when they’re in the emirate, well, they’re just like one of us – looking for good food, views and vibes. Here’s a look at some restaurants and bars that are particularly popular among A-listers.

Al Ustad Special Kabab

A picture of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, at Al Ustad Special Kabab in Bur Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Perhaps one of the most understated and budget-friendly celebrity favourites in Dubai is Al Ustad Special Kabab. How do we know about the stars that frequent the place? Well, they’re all over the walls.

The restaurant has been open for more than 42 years, during which it has racked up quite the celebrity clientele – from Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, with each encounter having photographic evidence that is then hung up on the restaurant's wall of fame. It's the best place for tender kebabs and the chance to see some famous faces.

Open daily; Saturday to Thursday, noon-1am, Friday, 6pm-1am; Near Al Fahidi Metro Station, Al Hamriya; 04 397 1933

At.mosphere

As the world’s highest restaurant, located on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa, there is a certain appeal to dining at the At.mosphere. Celebrities sure seem to agree, as numerous ones have been spotted dining at the high-flying restaurant over the years.

If you’re ever visiting, you might have more to watch out for than only views, as the restaurant has previously hosted the likes of Mariah Carey, Eva Longoria, Maged El Masry and Anthony Joshua.

Open daily; Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai; 04 888 3828, www.atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Czn Burak

Czn Burak by Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir had just opened in late 2020 when it was visited by Sheikh Hamdan. Since then, the restaurant has quite a star-studded clientele with Cristiano Ronaldo, Will Smith, Huda Kattan and Urvashi Rautela stopping by for larger-than-life kebabs. They've also had interactive sessions with the chef and he's even customised some dishes for them.

Open daily; noon-3am; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai; 800 2962 8725

Gaia

You know you’re in good company at the Greek-Mediterranean restaurant because it’s by Chef Izu Ani, who is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with A-listers. The restaurant is a favourite spot for Sheikh Hamdan and has also been visited by stars such as 50 Cent, Sean Paul, footballer Rio Ferdinand among others.

Open daily; 12-3.30 and 7pm-11pm; DIFC; www.gaia-restaurants.com

Indochine

In New York, Indochine is something of a historical restaurant, having welcomed the likes of Diane von Furstenberg and Anna Wintour. So it only makes sense that its Dubai outpost would rack up a similar star-studded following.

If you’re planning to head there, sample signature dishes such as the Vietnamese ravioli. Keep an eye out for celebrities such as Roger Federer, Lindsay Lohan and Canadian RnB duo Majid Jordan, who have dined there in the past.

Open daily; DIFC; 04 208 9333; www.indochinedxb.com

Miss Lily’s

Ed Sheeran at Miss Lily's.

The Caribbean-inspired venue is known to be a happening Dubai hotspot, interspersed with some famous faces from time to time. Ed Sheeran was spotted in 2017, fuelling up on jerk chicken, hot pepper shrimp and jerk corn before performing at a sold-out concert.

He isn’t the only star to have discovered its appeal: Shaggy, Chris Gayle, Bella Hadid, Future, Omarion, and Rihanna have all been spotted since its opening in July 2016.

Open daily; Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 356 2900

Nammos

The original Mykonos beach bar is a household name among celebrities so it makes sense that its Dubai outpost would be just as popular. The venue is known for its Mediterranean setting, with shades of blue and white, and its own private beach, terrace and restaurant. Some of its previous patrons include Ronaldo, footballer Gerard Pique and Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan.

Open daily; 12.30pm-2am; Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach; www.nammos.gr/nammos-dubai

Nusr-Et

Somewhat of a famous face himself thanks to his theatrics, Salt Bae aka Nusret Gokce helms Nusr-Et. It's then no surprise that the restaurant is also a bit of a celebrity haunt, too.

In 2018, football superstars Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba were spotted dining together and interacting with Gokce himself, as he fed them a piece of meat directly from his knife.

Conor McGregor, David Guetta, Sanjay Dutt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Longoria are some other celebrities who have dined there. The restaurant is home to some fine cuts – including golden steaks – so we can certainly see the appeal.

Open daily; noon-midnight; Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach; 04 407 4100

Nobu

It’s hard to say no to Nobu, and celebrities share the same opinion. The sleek Japanese Peruvian restaurant has hosted the likes the David Beckham, Khloe Kardashian, Usher and Jennifer Lopez. With dishes such as the Wagyu short ribs with truffle teriyaki sauce, the salmon avocado with shrimp tempura roll, and the signature black miso cod, it’s clear why they keep coming back for more.

Open daily; Ground Level, The Avenues, Atlantis Dubai; 04 426 2626

SushiSamba

It’s only just opened towards the end of 2021, but SushiSamba Dubai has already proved to be a celebrity hot spot. Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan recently posted a photo of himself with Ronaldo at the spot.

"Dubai loves you back," Sheikh Hamdan captioned an image of the pair, alongside six other diners at a table overlooking the city's skyline, at the new restaurant on the 51st floor of The St Regis Dubai, The Palm. The restaurant specialises in Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian flavours and you can read a full review here.

Open daily; Level 51, The St Regis Dubai, The Palm; 04 582 1555; www.sushisamba.com