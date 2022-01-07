Celebrities who have started 2022 in Dubai: from Winnie Harlow to 'Love Island' stars

Dubai has a history of being a celebrity favourite when it comes to holiday destinations. It seems like 2022 is going to be no different, as a flock of stars jetted into the emirate to kick star their year.

From Love Island alumni to Canadian model Winnie Harlow and British boxer Anthony Joshua, big international names have shared highlights from their trips on social media, with Expo 2020 Dubai visits and desert safaris checked off their holiday to-do lists.

Here, we round-up the celebrities in Dubai this week:

Winnie Harlow

Canadian model Winnie Harlow welcomed 2022 in the UAE, staying at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

The model posted a "Happy New Year" message from the hotel, posing in the hotel lobby and with fireworks in the background come midnight.

She has also shared photos from a yacht, posing with a falcon and riding a camel.

"Dubai embraced me like I’m Emirati," she captioned the set of photos of herself in the desert.

Anthony Joshua

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 British boxer Anthony Joshua visits Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Getty

British professional boxer Anthony Joshua is back in the UAE and back at Expo 2020 Dubai. The sportsman is in Dubai as he trains for a possible rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, but took time out to visit the Expo 2020 site, where he went to the UK Pavilion and the Instagram-worthy waterfall.

Joshua rang in the New Year with an Atlantis, The Palm backdrop, which he shared photos of on Instagram.

2021 'Love Island' winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court

Liam Reardon and Millie Court, the winners of the 2021 series of UK dating show Love Island, had a turbulent stay in Dubai. A trip designed to be a stopgap en route to the Maldives was extended when Reardon's PCR came back "presumptive positive", according to Court.

The duo isolated at their Palm Jumeirah hotel, but when Reardon's later tests came back negative, they were able to get out and explore the city, with a desert adventure, before flying to the Indian Ocean archipelagic country.

Peter Andre and family

Peter Andre and his family at the Dubai Aquarium at The Dubai Mall. Photo: Instagram / The Dubai Mall

Australian singer Peter Andre enjoyed a winter break in Dubai.

The family checked in to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, where Andre also performed a private concert on New Year's Eve.

Andre shared a photo of the Dubai Aquarium at The Dubai Mall, with wife Emily MacDonagh and children, Amelia, 8, and Theodore, 5. He was also joined by older children, Junior, 16, and Princess Tiaamii, 14, who he shares with ex-wife and British glamour model Katie Price.

'Love Island' star Zara Holland

Another Love Island contestant to jet to Dubai for winter sun is Zara Holland, who appeared on the 2016 series and formerly held the title of Miss Great Britain.

Holland has posted photos of herself at new Palm Jumeirah hotspot Aura Skypool Dubai, captioning the collection of photos, "Dreamy Pool Dayzzz".

In the images, Holland can be seen sipping a drink and lounging on a deck, she also admired the Palm and Dubai Marina views from the 50th floor vantage point.

Robbie Williams

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Robbie Williams performs at a New Year's Eve gala dinner at Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

He didn't share photos of himself out and about exploring the city, but British singer Robbie Williams did ring in 2022 in Dubai.

The former Take That star performed at Atlantis, The Palm on December 31, his first concert in two years.

"@atlantisthepalm that was special. Happy New Year wherever you are in the world," Williams wrote on Instagram.

American-British singer Sinitta

Sinitta, known for 1985 single So Macho and formerly dating Simon Cowell, is in the UAE to take the stage in the Chicago musical at Dubai Opera.

The singer also rang in 2022 here by watching Robbie Williams at Atlantis, The Palm.

She has shared videos of herself at Williams's concert and also inside Dubai Opera, as she prepared for Chicago's opening night.