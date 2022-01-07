British boxer Anthony Joshua visits Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures

British boxer Anthony Joshua was the latest star name to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site, soaking in the many attractions at the stunning venue on Thursday.

Joshua is currently in Dubai as he trains for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. The British heavyweight was recently seen in a video working in the gym with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO titles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to Usyk, diminishing the possibility of a showdown with Tyson Fury in the biggest British heavyweight bout of all time.

Joshua is hoping to regain the titles from the Ukrainian with a second bout set to take place sometime in 2022.

The 32-year-old previously lost his belts when beaten by Andy Ruiz in New York in June 2019 only to regain the titles in a rematch in Saudi Arabia six months later.

Joshua has been training hard in Dubai and took time out on Thursday to visit the Expo site.

There have been almost nine million visits to Expo 2020 Dubai in the event’s first three months, organisers revealed. Recently Argentina and PSG superstar Lionel Messi delighted fans after paying a surprise visit to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Messi carried a football during the trip as he posed near Expo's popular waterfall attraction.