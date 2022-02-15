Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes Turkey's Erdogan to Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, the second day of the Turkish president's trip to the UAE.

Mr Erdogan visited the world's fair to mark his country's day of celebrations.

The Turkish president is in the UAE on his first official visit to the Emirates in almost a decade.

Turkey on Tuesday marked its Expo 'national day' with a parade through the streets and a host of other activities.

On Monday, his government signed a series of cooperation deals in the fields of health, science and technology, the economy and other areas. A letter of intent around defence co-operation was also among the significant agreements.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said on Monday: "I was pleased to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE today.

"We discussed opportunities to strengthen our bilateral relations and witnessed the signing of several agreements and MOUs aimed at expanding cooperation between our two countries."

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Turkey for its condemnation of the recent terrorist attacks on civilian sites in the UAE by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said agreements made during his visit to Turkey in November had provided a platform for economic and trade partnerships between the countries.

During that visit, the UAE announced it was setting up a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey.