Israel and Morocco get down to business with first trade agreements

Israel and Morocco on Monday signed the first economic and trade agreements since formalising ties in October 2020 as they pursue stronger co-operation after the US-brokered peace initiative.

A delegation of senior Israeli officials was in the Moroccan capital Rabat for a four-day visit to sign the agreements, the start of a new era between both countries.

The goal is to nearly quadruple their annual trade to more than $500 million.

"The annual level of economic and commercial exchange between the two countries, which today amounts to $130m, must very quickly reach $500m and go beyond that," said Israel's Economy Minister Orna Barbivai.

The agreements are also aimed at creating special industrial zones in Morocco to boost trade with Israel with a sharp focus on sectors like agribusiness, aerospace and renewable energy, said Morocco’s Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour.

“The deal will also boost co-operation between the two countries' private sectors and allow for the exchange of expertise in the field of innovation,” Mr Mezzour said at the press conference with Ms Barbivai.

The Israeli minister is planning to visit the kingdom’s economic capital Casablanca and tourist centre Marrakesh. He will tour Israeli textile and agricultural companies.

The trip took place fewer than three months after Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz visited in November to sign a security pact with Morocco.

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 and the subsequent normalisation deals with Morocco and Sudan, Israel and Bahrain, Israel has been seeking to boost its ties with several Arab countries.

The Accords, signed with the UAE and Bahrain, were described by officials in both countries as the “most significant strategic developments” in the Middle East for many years, and observers said they helped to reshape the geopolitics of the region.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Bahrain for the first time and met King Hamad Al Khalifa.