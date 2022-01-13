Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Abraham Accords Group

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, hosted a high-level delegation from the UK on a visit to the Emirates in support of the Abraham Accords.

Sheikh Abdullah held positive talks with the UK Abraham Accords Group, led by former defence secretary Liam Fox, in Abu Dhabi before the conclusion of the delegation's five-day tour on Thursday.

The Abraham Accords were signed in 2020, with the UAE and Bahrain being the first Gulf states to enter into formal diplomatic relations with Israel. The US brokered the deal.

The two sides discussed the group's efforts to support the agreement and promote tolerance and coexistence.

Those attending the meeting reviewed ways to further enhance strategic ties between the UAE and the UK with the goal of bolstering security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the delegation and praised their contributions to supporting the peace accords.

Capitalising on the Abraham Accords will help improve security in the region, establish stable communities and ensure a brighter future, Sheikh Abdullah added.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of the long-standing relations between the UAE and the UK.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, receives the UK Abraham Accords Group. Photo: Wam

Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE ambassador to the UK, also attended the meeting with the UK delegation, which included Mark Garnier, vice chairman of the International Trade Select Committee; Stephen Crabb, parliamentary chairman of the Conservative Friends of Israel; and Dr Lisa Cameron, vice chairwoman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Foreign Affairs.

The UK group earlier signed an agreement to support, promote and expand the accords with Sharaka, a group founded by young leaders from Israel and the Gulf who are dedicated to ensuring “the vision of people-to-people peace” becomes a reality.

“Both of our organisations are committed to furthering the goals of the Abraham Accords, and promoting peace and prosperity in the Middle East,” Dr Fox told The National.

“We hope that through this new partnership, we will make an impact beyond borders and spread the message of peace to all.”