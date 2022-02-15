Israel PM Naftali Bennett to meet Bahrain king on landmark visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to meet King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad after arriving in Bahrain on Monday evening for his first visit to the Gulf state.

He spent the morning on Tuesday meeting Bahrain's Jewish community leaders in Manama.

“I come from Israel with goodwill, with warm friendship between the two peoples, and I am sure you can be a remarkable bridge between Bahrain and Israel,” he said.

Mr Bennett also met with US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper during his visit and discussed military co-operation. The Israeli prime minister described the Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, as “a significant element in maintaining regional stability in the face of various security threats.”

The visit is the first by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf country, 17 months after the two countries defied decades of tension to normalise diplomatic ties.

Mr Bennett was welcomed by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani on Monday at Manama airport, which was decorated with the flags of both countries.

His visit is the latest such initiative after the US-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords, which ran counter to the long-standing Arab consensus that ruled out ties with Israel in the absence of a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The trip follows a visit to Manama by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz earlier this month, which resulted in the signing of a defence agreement by the two countries.

That deal covered intelligence, procurement and joint training, with Mr Gantz boasting that it further solidified the fledgling diplomatic relationship.

The visit also comes at a time of regional tension over Iran's nuclear programme. Tehran is engaged in negotiations with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and with the US indirectly, to revive the deal formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, told AFP that Mr Bennett's trip was “absolutely” about Iran.

“In light of the talks in Vienna, it is a show of force, symbolism that the countries are working together,” he said.

Dore Gold, head of the Jerusalem Centre for Public Affairs, said Israel and Bahrain have been pushed towards closer ties as both are “under threat by Iranian actions".

He pointed to unrest in Bahrain blamed on Iran-backed opposition groups and the range of threats that Israel says Iran poses, notably its arming of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

As part of their defence agreement, Israel is set to post a naval official in Bahrain, which hosts a base for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Mr Guzansky said that in several respects, Bahrain has been perceived as moving slower than the UAE in terms of consolidating ties with Israel.

He said allowing an Israeli military officer to be based in Bahrain was “significant”. However, he noted that Bahrain “does not want to be seen as an Israeli base in the Gulf". - AFP contributed to this report