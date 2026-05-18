Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi among Indian stars on the red carpet

Stars of the Indian silver screen are out in force at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which runs until May 23.

Held annually since 1946, the festival showcases some of the year’s most anticipated films and awards the prestigious Palme d’Or – widely regarded as one of cinema’s highest honours – to the director of the best feature in competition.

This year, six Indian films are being screened, including Shrimoyee Chakraborty’s Spirit Of The Wildflower, which will premiere at the festival, alongside late Malayalam filmmaker John Abraham's 1986 famed film Amma Ariyan, which has been restored in 4K.

Emerging talent is also being recognised, with Shadows of the Moonless Night, a Punjabi short by student film-maker Mehar Malhotra, selected for La Cinef.

Beyond the screenings and ceremonies, Cannes is equally defined by its red carpet – and this year’s opening night on May 12 was no exception.

Alia Bhatt arrived at the screening of La Venus Electrique wearing Tamara Ralph haute couture. Getty Images Info

Indian actress Alia Bhatt was clearly having a busy festival, appearing at three events on the opening day alone.

For the opening ceremony, she wore a fitted peach Tamara Ralph haute couture gown, paired with a necklace by Amrapali Jewels, featuring rare pink coral and a 5.53-carat Golconda-type diamond.

She later changed into a pale lavender honeycomb lace and organza ball gown by Danielle Frankel for the screening of La vie d’une femme (A Woman’s Life).

Alia Bhatt wore a dress by Tarun Tahiliani for the L'Oreal party. Getty Images Info

She paired the dress with a lace and diamond necklace by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the Kerala-founded jeweller that has become a familiar presence across the UAE, with more than 60 showrooms.

Her day ended at a L’Oreal Paris dinner, where she arrived in a third look by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Rida Tharana made her Cannes debut this year, arriving at the screening of La Vie D’Une Femme in a strapless custom gown by Indian designer Nikhil Gajare. Getty Images Info

Content creator Rida Tharana made her Cannes debut this year, arriving at the screening of La Vie D’Une Femme in a strapless custom gown by Indian designer Nikhil Gajare.

The dress featured a sculptural quilted ribbon detail rippling around the hips, with a skirt constructed from knotted fabric panels. She completed the look with a lab-grown diamond necklace by Sennes by Senco.

Indian actress Tara Sutaria went for movie-star glamour in Rhea Costa at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Tara Sutaria / Instagram Info

Actress Tara Sutaria is another to make her Cannes debut this year, and for the occasion, she chose to channel old-school glamour.

Wearing a fitted off-the-shoulder dress by Rhea Costa, teamed with long black gloves and dark cat-eye glasses, she looked every inch a movie star. With her hair curled to perfection, she embodied vintage Hollywood style.

On Sunday, May 17, Bollywood actress and L'Oreal ambassador Aditi Rao Hydari made her Cannes return in a neon architectural creation by Lebanese designer Tony Ward.

Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari arrives for the screening of the film "El ser querido" (The Beloved). AFP Info

Hydari, who attended the premiere of Javier Bardem's film El ser querido (The Beloved), lit up the red carpet in the body-skimming couture, covered in shimmering embellishments – the fitted silhouette flaring gently at the hem into a subtle mermaid shape.

Another Indian star championing Arab design was Huma Qureshi, who attended the premiere of Hope on Sunday in a sculptural gown by Saudi designer Eman Alajlan.

Covered in intricate sequinned embellishments, the black dress featured a sharply cinched waist and sweeping train, while sheer panelling softened the graceful look. Qureshi accessorised the look with glittering diamond jewellery by Ghafari, including statement drop earrings that framed the gown's dramatic neckline without overwhelming it.

Indian actress Huma Qureshi in a dress by Saudi designer Eman Alajlan. Getty Images Info

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has also returned to Cannes and has been spotted in several dramatic ensembles, including a heavily sequinned dress with a structured corset-style bodice, heavily decorated with ornate embroidery and gemstone detailing. The look, by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture, features long beaded cape sleeves that drape from the shoulders to the floor, adding drama.