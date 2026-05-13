Arab stars and designers shine at the opening of the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Tuesday marked the first day of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. This year, the festival will run until May 23, showcasing some of the year’s most anticipated films and awarding the prestigious Palme d’Or to the director of the best feature in competition.

Widely regarded as one of cinema’s highest honours, the Palme d’Or was first introduced in 1955 and, since 1998, has been crafted by Chopard. Made from 24-carat gold, each trophy takes more than 70 hours to complete.

This year, 11 Arab films will premiere at the festival, including three in the official competitions. Beyond the screenings and ceremonies, however, Cannes is equally defined by its red carpet. This year’s opening event on Tuesday was no exception.

Nadine Nassib Njeim wore Armani Privé and custom-made Marli jewellery for the opening ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. Getty Info

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim arrived at the opening ceremony in a black velvet Armani Privé gown paired with custom jewellery by Marli.

As the brand’s regional ambassador, Njeim wore The Darling necklace, created especially for her and centred around a 10.7-carat pink tourmaline surrounded by diamonds, amethyst and black onyx.

She completed the look with matching earrings featuring 8.03-carat pink tourmalines.

The Darling is particularly notable as Marli’s first high jewellery set, requiring more than 1,000 hours of craftsmanship to create.

Kenzy Abdallah and Asser Yassin at the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Getty Info

Also attending the opening ceremony were Egyptian actor Asser Yassin and his wife, Kenzy Abdallah.

Yassin wore a tuxedo by Lebanese label Maison Du Mec, complete with a sash belt, while Abdullah chose a look by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

Egyptian actress Laila Ahmed Zaher also made headlines, announcing her pregnancy alongside husband Hisham Gamal.

Hisham Gamal and Laila Ahmed Zaher attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Getty Info

Zaher wore a white gown by Rami Kadi, trimmed with baby pink feathers and designed to highlight her baby bump, prompting speculation the couple are expecting a daughter.

Several international stars also turned to Arab designers for the occasion. Heidi Klum arrived in a structured peach gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab, featuring a sculpted bodice, hourglass silhouette and floral detailing.

Heidi Klum wore Elie Saab for the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. AFP Info

Meanwhile, American actress and professional kiteboarder Maika Monroe chose a metallic silver gown by Saudi label Ashi Studio. With a plunging neckline and sweeping hemline pooling around her feet, the sharply tailored look was paired with slicked-back hair.