Will Harry Styles be the next star to launch a beauty line? All signs point to yes

At this point, it's easier to name the celebrities who haven't launched a beauty brand in the past couple of years, than reel off all those who have. But the latest star rumoured to be stepping into the world of beauty is one to get excited about.
Harry Styles is thought to be launching his own cosmetics and fragrance line. A private limited company registered on May 25 called Please As Holdings Limited lists both Styles and long-time executive assistant Emma Spring as directors.
The company lists its purpose as wholesale perfume and cosmetics, leading many fans to speculate Styles could launch a line of gender-neutral fragrances, as well as beauty products.
He'd be in good company, following in the footsteps of fellow musicians Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez, who have all successfully launched product lines.
While Styles is yet to officially confirm that a beauty line is on the way, he has been known to experiment with looks over the years, and challenge gender norms when it comes to his personal style.
In one of his most memorable cover shoots for Paper magazine in March 2020, the former One Direction star sported a full face of make-up, with bronzer, eye shadow and eyeliner.
Naturally, Styles’s fans are more than a little excited at the concept.
“Harry is making a beauty line PLS IM DYINGGGG I think it’s called S.H.E ‘Styles Harry Edward’,” wrote Twitter user Lelia Salvatore.
Harry is making a beauty line PLS IM DYINGGGG I think it’s called S.H.E— leliasalvatore (@leliasalvatore) May 31, 2021
“Styles Harry Edward” JENNSJEBSJWNDNEJEJE BYE i just realized that
“Harry is launching a beauty brand? I can't wait to hear people say 'I'm wearing _ by Harry Styles' OH MY GOD,” wrote another user.
Read more:
16 celebrities with their own beauty lines: from Halsey's About-Face to Rihanna's Fenty
Dubai make-up artist Mohammed Hindash to launch new cosmetics brand
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21
- Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish
- Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill
- Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs
- Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast
- Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain
- Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling
- Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles
- Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding
Champions League quarter-final, first leg
Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)
Match on BeIN Sports
2070km to run
38 days
273,600 calories consumed
28kg of fruit
40kg of vegetables
45 pairs of running shoes
1 yoga matt
1 oxygen chamber
October 13-14 KartZone (complimentary trials)
December 14-16 The Gulf 12 Hours Endurance race
March 5 Yas Marina Circuit Karting Enduro event
March 8-9 UAE Rotax Max Challenge
