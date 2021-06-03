Will Harry Styles be the next star to launch a beauty line? All signs point to yes

At this point, it's easier to name the celebrities who haven't launched a beauty brand in the past couple of years, than reel off all those who have. But the latest star rumoured to be stepping into the world of beauty is one to get excited about.

Harry Styles is thought to be launching his own cosmetics and fragrance line. A private limited company registered on May 25 called Please As Holdings Limited lists both Styles and long-time executive assistant Emma Spring as directors.

The company lists its purpose as wholesale perfume and cosmetics, leading many fans to speculate Styles could launch a line of gender-neutral fragrances, as well as beauty products.

He'd be in good company, following in the footsteps of fellow musicians Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez, who have all successfully launched product lines.

While Styles is yet to officially confirm that a beauty line is on the way, he has been known to experiment with looks over the years, and challenge gender norms when it comes to his personal style.

Harry Styles in Gucci's Cruise 2019 menswear collection. Gucci

In one of his most memorable cover shoots for Paper magazine in March 2020, the former One Direction star sported a full face of make-up, with bronzer, eye shadow and eyeliner.

Naturally, Styles’s fans are more than a little excited at the concept.

“Harry is making a beauty line PLS IM DYINGGGG I think it’s called S.H.E ‘Styles Harry Edward’,” wrote Twitter user Lelia Salvatore.

Harry is making a beauty line PLS IM DYINGGGG I think it’s called S.H.E

“Styles Harry Edward” JENNSJEBSJWNDNEJEJE BYE i just realized that — leliasalvatore (@leliasalvatore) May 31, 2021

“Harry is launching a beauty brand? I can't wait to hear people say 'I'm wearing _ by Harry Styles' OH MY GOD,” wrote another user.

