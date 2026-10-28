How Dubai Fitness Challenge changed lives, from finding love to losing 50kg

What began in 2017 as an initiative encouraging Dubai residents to exercise for 30 minutes a day over 30 days has grown into one of the emirate's largest annual community events.

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns for its 10th iteration from October 31 to November 29, bringing thousands of free activities and fitness experiences across the emirate.

Under this year's theme, What's Your 30?, residents and visitors are once again being encouraged to embrace a more active lifestyle, with flagship events including Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, Dubai Yoga and Dubai Stand-Up Paddle.

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the initiative has recorded more than 16 million participants since its inception, bringing together people of different ages, nationalities and fitness levels.

Beyond the numbers and large-scale events, the initiative has transformed lives. Here, three Dubai residents share, in their own words, how the city's fitness culture has touched their lives.

Tania Lolla Kaddoura: 'I met my future husband at the finish line'

Tania Lolla Kaddoura at a Dubai Ride event during Dubai Fitness Challenge. Photo: Tania Lolla Kaddoura Show caption: Tania Lolla Kaddoura at a Dubai Ride event during Dubai Fitn…

When I arrived in Dubai from Serbia in September 2017, I was a stranger to the city, carrying a bag, a lot of dreams and the hope that this new chapter would bring new opportunities.

I was already a physiotherapist, personal trainer and athlete, so when I heard about the first Dubai Fitness Challenge, I knew I wanted to be involved. Everyone was talking about it, and there was a real sense of excitement across the city.

One of the events was a Spartan Race in Hatta, which I had planned to take part in. But just days before the race, I suffered an injury and realised I wouldn't be able to compete.

I didn't want to miss the experience altogether, so I contacted the organisers and asked whether I could volunteer instead. I ended up helping to hand out medals at the finish line.

I'd previously seen a fellow athlete on Instagram who was also injured but had decided to take on the race anyway. It involved 30km and 30 obstacles, and I had sent him a few messages of support.

Then, while I was handing out medals, I placed one around a finisher's neck and congratulated him. He suddenly recognised me and said, "Lolla, that's you!"

It was Mohammed, the same man I'd been messaging. He'd completed the race, and I remember feeling genuinely happy and emotional for him. That moment led to him inviting me for coffee.

He would eventually become my husband.

Tania Lolla Kaddoura with her husband Mohammed and their son Noah at Dubai Ride. Photo: Tania Lolla Kaddoura Show caption: Tania Lolla Kaddoura with her husband Mohammed and their son…

If I hadn't been injured, I would have been competing instead of volunteering. If I had arrived a little later or been assigned somewhere else, we might never have met. I truly believe that race in Hatta brought us together.

What started as an unexpected love story eventually became a family tradition. Every year, we look forward to the challenge and the opportunity to take part in activities together.

Our son Noah was only seven weeks old when we took him to the first Dubai Run in 2019. He later joined us for other events, including Dubai Ride, when we cycled along Sheikh Zayed Road with thousands of other participants.

Riders participating in Dubai Ride in 2025. Photo: Dubai Fitness Challenge Show caption: Riders participating in Dubai Ride in 2025. Photo: Dubai Fit…

Watching him grow up with these experiences has been incredibly special. I've always wanted to raise a family that enjoys being active together, and the challenge has given us a reason to make that a priority every year.

I've also had opportunities I never imagined, including becoming a Dubai Fitness Challenge ambassador alongside my husband, a Spartan ambassador for the Middle East and an Asics FrontRunner.

When I think about everything that has happened since 2017, I'm grateful I decided to volunteer at that finish line instead of staying home.

If there's one thing I'd tell someone thinking about taking part for the first time, it's not to underestimate what can come from trying something new.

You never know where it might take you.

Husam Mohamed: 'I lost 50kg, but gained much more'

Husam Mohamed before he began his fitness journey. Photo: Husam Mohamed Show caption: Husam Mohamed before he began his fitness journey. Photo: Hu…

I first heard about Dubai Fitness Challenge in 2017, but I wasn't particularly interested. Fitness and an active lifestyle weren't things I thought about.

It wasn't until the second edition in 2018 that I began to take the challenge seriously. I've always admired how Sheikh Hamdan leads by example when it comes to fitness, and seeing him participate personally inspired me to give it a chance.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, participating in the Dubai Run. Photo: Dubai Fitness Challenge Show caption: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Pr…

At the time, I was overweight; my fitness level was almost zero, and I was very shy about participating in public activities. I'd never been involved in sports, gone to the gym or paid much attention to living healthily.

I wasn't fully committed during those first 30 days, but something changed. For the first time, I made a commitment to my health and started noticing results, physically and mentally. I began thinking beyond the challenge, and eventually exercise became part of my lifestyle.

Since then, I've lost 50kg. But the biggest transformation hasn't been the number on the scale. I've become mentally stronger, more confident, more open and more focused on achieving my goals.

Husam Mohamed says losing 50kg has also made him mentally stronger and more confident. Photo: Husam Mohamed Show caption: Husam Mohamed says losing 50kg has also made him mentally st…

Movement is now an essential part of my daily routine. I often say that movement is medicine, but it's also a language of love. It's something I enjoy sharing with others because it brings people together, helps us connect and allows us to support one another.

For a long time, I was a very shy and private person. Being overweight affected my confidence, and I didn't think I had anything worth sharing. But as my transformation progressed, people began asking how I'd done it.

That's when I realised my story might encourage someone else to begin. I hadn't done anything extraordinary. I'd simply started, remained patient and kept going.

What I love most is how it brings together people from different backgrounds and fitness levels. For that month, it feels as though the entire city becomes one enormous gym.

If I could offer one piece of advice to someone starting where I did, it would be to enjoy the journey. Don't rush or focus only on the final result. Celebrate the small achievements and document your progress.

One day, you'll look back and realise just how far you've come, not only physically but mentally and emotionally.

Danny Cousins: 'Running became about more than personal bests'

Danny Cousins says Dubai Fitness Challenge has helped his running club, SubClub DXB, grow its community. Photo: Danny Cousins Show caption: Danny Cousins says Dubai Fitness Challenge has helped his ru…

My first memories of Dubai Fitness Challenge are of seeing how much the city changes when it comes around. I've taken part a couple of times over the years, but even when you're not actively participating, it's hard not to notice the sense of community it creates. Places such as Kite Beach really come alive.

I've always been naturally competitive as a runner, but DFC reminded me that running and fitness don't always have to be about racing or chasing a particular time.

While Dubai Fitness Challenge wasn't the direct inspiration behind the launch of SubClub DXB in 2025, it helped foster the city's growing fitness culture, which played a part in our decision to start the running club.

Runners at a SubClub DXB event. Photo: Danny Cousins Show caption: Runners at a SubClub DXB event. Photo: Danny Cousins

With SubClub, we wanted to create something between a social running club and a serious training environment. The idea came from those "sub" targets. Whether you're chasing a sub-20-minute 5km, sub-25, sub-30 or simply trying to run a distance faster than before, everyone has their own version of a personal best.

Some of the most rewarding moments have been watching people achieve something they didn't think was possible. A personal best might belong to one person on paper, but when you've trained and struggled together, it starts to feel like a shared achievement.

Building SubClub has changed how I think about running. Technically, it's an individual sport, but I've discovered how much of the experience can be shared. That's what I appreciate about DFC. Dubai brings together people from different backgrounds and fitness levels, and for one month everyone is encouraged to work towards the same goal.