Arab parties' projected gains spark celebrations in Israel
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Arab parties' projected gains spark celebrations in Israel
Coalition wrangling begins as Israel election shows no clear winner
What do Israel's exit polls mean?
Arab Israelis vote in Nazareth as their turnout could shape election
'Israel is finished': Voters fear status quo whoever wins election
Jerusalem’s right-wing voters split on Netanyahu
What's at stake in Israel's election?
Israel heads to polls in what some call the world's first ‘AI election’
’Netanyahu out': Northern Israelis call for change
Israeli protesters demand political change