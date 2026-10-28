  • Netanyahu-led bloc at 54 seats as partial results put Arab parties at 18
  • Golan urges change bloc to form government with Arab parties
  • Six-seat difference between pro and anti-Netanyahu blocs
  • Likud leads Israeli elections with half of votes counted
  • Arab voter turnout could reach 80 per cent
  • Trump takes credit for Netanyahu's lead in polls
Updated: October 28, 2026, 9:12 AM