  • EU-GCC summit postponed amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi-led coalition vows to persist with military campaign against Houthis
  • Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone in eastern region
  • Singapore confirms container ship sank after Strait of Hormuz strike
  • Iran must strike deal to end US war, reformist politician says
  • US 'considering using Mother of All Bombs' against Iran
Updated: October 15, 2026, 2:39 PM