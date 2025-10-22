Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 guide: How to smash your 30x30 this year

The Dubai Fitness Challenge, one of the biggest community events in Dubai, is set to return next month.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, it will run from November 1 to 30.

Returning flagship events include Dubai Ride and Dubai Run, which attracted 278,000 participants to take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road in the early hours of the morning last year.

The month-long event, also known as the 30x30 challenge, aims to get people to exercise for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sport sessions in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.

Here are all the free events you can attend during Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Dubai Ride: November 2

Participants of Dubai Run 2024 pause for pictures in front of Museum of the Future. Ruel Pableo for The National

Kicking off Dubai Fitness Challenge is the biggest community cycling event in the city. With the first race starting at 5am, the free-to-attend event will once again take over Sheikh Zayed Road and is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities.

Dubai Ride offers two routes – 4km and 12km – and will begin from five designated places. Speeds Laps, a new component launched last year, is for experienced cyclists who can maintain an average speed of 30kph and will be the first ride to start. All other participants will start at 6.15am.

People of determination will also have a dedicated starting area. Registration is free at dubairide.com.

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle: November 8 and 9

Participants at Dubai Stand-Up Paddle 2024 held at the picturesque Hatta Dam. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Launched in 2023, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle will be held over the weekend at Hatta Dam amid breathtaking mountain views. Paddleboarders of all ages and abilities are welcome to join.

Participants will navigate a dedicated paddle boarding course – either on their own stand-up paddle boards or using borrowed equipment from Hatta Kayak available free of charge – and receive a certificate upon completion. There will also be sunset yoga sessions held on boards and run by expert instructors in the centre of the dam's waters.

A free shuttle bus will run from Dubai city to Hatta and back. Details for this service will be shared with participants following registration.

Dubai Run: November 23

Dubai Run 2024 participants taking over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road. Ahmed Ramzan for The National

The biggest event of Dubai Fitness Challenge, thousands of participants will run through the city's busiest road at the break of dawn as it turns into a giant running track. Open to runners of all ages and abilities, the free event gives participants a unique opportunity to experience the city from a different vantage point, passing landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

Dubai Run will offer two routes – 5km and 10km – with both flagged off at 6.30am. People of Determination will have a dedicated start zone with volunteer support at the start and finish. All participants will receive free bibs and t-shirts. Registration will open soon on dubairun.com.

Dubai Yoga: November 30

Yoga experts from around the world will guide participants on how to strengthen their bodies and calm their minds at this wellness event, to be held at Zabeel Park. Open to all, the event will start at 2.30pm and include a series of interactive activities with the Dubai skyline as backdrop.

Separate zones for ladies, families and People of Determination will also be available. A full line-up of experts and other details are yet to be revealed.

Fitness Villages

Fitness Villages during Dubai Fitness Challenge will offer several free activities and spaces throughout the month. Antonie Robertson / The National

Whether you're aiming for an intense workout or a more relaxed exercise session, Fitness Villages will cater to all fitness levels and ages, including dedicated children’s classes, for the entire month, for free.

Kite Beach

The largest free sports village in Dubai, and a must-visit hub during the event, the Fitness Village in Kite Beach is the perfect place to discover new activities in a beachside setting.

From football and basketball to yoga, spinning and padel, participants can explore a wide variety of classes and sports zones, with something for every fitness level and interest. Several classes by expert instructors will take place daily.

Zabeel Park

This village boasts a variety of fitness zones catering to all abilities and sports, including cricket, padel and basketball. Participants can also enjoy free spinning and boxing classes or work out at the gym, which also features a kids fitness zone.

Al Warqa'a Park

A key feature at this village is a 2.8km running and cycling track, with a Cycling Hub featuring 75 bikes and mechanics on-site. Besides designated areas for kids and ladies, it also features a football pitch as well as basketball, tennis, volleyball and padel courts.

Several fitness classes will also be held daily.