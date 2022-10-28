Ten celebrity wellness brands by stars including Naomi Watts, Kate Moss and more

There’s no denying that celebrities have access to some of the best dermatologists, nutritionists and skincare experts in the world. Which is why so many of them end up launching their own wellness brands to share the products and ingredients they love.

As well as cleansers, creams and serums, some stars also infuse their personal experience with their brand, such as actress Halle Berry’s diabetes diagnosis inspiring her nutrition line, and Naomi Watts’s experience with early menopause the catalyst for her recently launched venture for older women.

Here are 10 celebrity wellness brands, and what the stars are selling…

Naomi Watts, Stripes

Oscar-nominated Naomi Watts recently launched Stripes, providing nutrition and skincare for women going through the menopause. Photo: Courtesy Stripes

The British actress recently celebrated the launch of her wellness company, Stripes, which is focused on providing nutrition and supplements for women going through menopause.

The Oscar nominee's new venture includes face creams and cleansers for older skin, as well as hair masks and body oil.

“Over the course of my career as an actor, I’ve outrun tsunamis and come face-to-face with King Kong. But nothing prepared me for early menopause,” Watts wrote in her founder’s letter.

Kate Moss, Cosmoss

The British supermodel, who became as famous for her party lifestyle as for her decades-long career, has swapped late nights for herbal supplements and beauty routines, and has launched her new wellness company.

The trio of “rituals” – Dawn, Day and Dusk – available on her site, feature products including teas, cleansers and mists.

“Over the last few years, I have been on my own private journey of wellness and self-discovery to find inner harmony, balance and love,” Moss wrote.

Alicia Keys, Keys Soulcare

The multi-Grammy-award winner's wellness brand offers skincare, cosmetics and rituals, the prices for which range from $81 to $264. Offerings also include tools and travel sets, as well as hair and body products.

“This is not a bunch of products to sell,” Alicia Keys told Oprah Daily, “it’s a state of mind, and our offerings help to remind us to connect more deeply with ourselves.”

Kourtney Kardashian, Poosh

Now in its third year, Kardashian’s Poosh endeavour is a lifestyle, fitness and wellness portal that feature articles on health trends, as well as recipes and tips on entertaining, parenthood and home decor.

The online store sells products from different brands, including Lemme, Kardashian’s new supplement line, and Poosh beauty collaborations.

Ashley Tisdale, Frenshe

Ashley Tisdale's Frenshe brand has a focus on scent-based wellness. Photo: Courtesy Frenshe

With a goal to “uncomplicate wellness”, High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale’s lifestyle brand offers tips and advice on a range of subjects.

With features on beauty and interiors, as well as fitness and wellness, Tisdale launched Frenshe in 2020 and recently added a line of mood-boosting scents, sprays and mists, saying: “I discovered that introducing fragrance into my daily rituals greatly influenced my mood.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness and lifestyle brand Goop makes headlines for its controversial treatments and products. Photo: EPA

The original celebrity wellness brand, Goop has garnered praise for tackling taboo subjects around female wellness and courted controversy for their products since its launch in 2008.

Starting out as a newsletter, the Oscar-winning actress’s company branched out to include clothing, and home decor, but at its core, it remains a wellness company.

Visitors to the site can stock up on skincare, cosmetics, supplements, floss and powders.

Halle Berry, Re-spin

Monster’s Ball actress Halle Berry has put a personal spin on her wellness company Re-spin, sharing that her diabetes diagnosis aged 22 inspired her to share her health journey.

“I launched Re-spin through my own health transformation and desire to connect with others through health, wellness and spirituality,” she said.

The website shares information on the latest developments in nutrition and fitness, and offers products such as body scrubs, 21-day detoxes, gummies, bath bombs and serums.

Kate Hudson, InBloom

Having found success in the athleisure market, Kate Hudson has moved into wellness, launching a range of nutritional powders. Getty Images

Having already made a successful foray into athleisure with her Fabletics range, Glass Onion actress Hudson has also branched out into wellness.

InBloom focuses on a range of vegan and gluten-free nutritional powders, which can be mixed into drinks, smoothies and yoghurts.

Bestsellers include powders for hair and skin health, de-stressing and for “cognition and clarity”.

Jessica Alba, The Honest Company

Launched in 2012, the same year as Goop, actress Jessica Alba’s Honest Company was one of the first celebrity wellness brands on the market.

Over the years, the company has expanded into baby care and cleaning products, alongside wellness, skincare and beauty offerings.

The shop offers nutritional supplements, as well as pre and post-natal vitamins along with spa sets, cleansers and serums.

Miranda Kerr, Kora Organics

The Australian supermodel was one of the first models to launch herr own skincare line, founding Kora Organics in 2009.

With a focus on 100 per cent organic products and sustainability, the brand offers items including cleansers, toners, eye creams, oils, serums, supplements and haircare.

“From day one, all Kora products have been filtered through and touch upon rose-quartz crystals,” she told The Cut. “That was a way for me to infuse the products with love and create that uplifting, nurturing experience when you use them.”