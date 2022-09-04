Kate Moss rides the wellness wave with Cosmoss

Supermodel Kate Moss has just made her foray into the wellness space. Following in the footsteps of celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian, the actress and businesswoman launched her beauty and wellness line Cosmoss, calling it “a range of products designed to unlock new rituals leading you to find inner balance and love”.

Moss says the line is inspired by her experiences as a professional in the world of glamour, and her personal transformation in recent years.

Cosmoss has launched six cruelty-free and vegan products: the Sacred Mist fragrance; Golden Nectar pro-collagen oil, face cream and face cleanser; and the mood-boosting Dawn and Dusk tea blends. The products are priced from $23 to $140.

The eau de parfum is blended with essential oils, orange flower, jasmine, bergamot and cedar wood, while the pro-collagen oil, cream and cleanser feature ingredients such as vitamin E, niacinamide and bakuchiol, a natural alternative to the popular skincare go-to, retinol.

The teas, with a blend of healing natural ingredients such as hibiscus, rosemary, chamomile and lemongrass, "gently energise and strengthen the body”.

The supermodel, 48, is a late entrant into the celebrity beauty products world, but had released a teaser for her range in August, with a somewhat controversial video that shows her going for a swim, and captioned “Cosmoss is self-care created for life’s modern journeys”.

She says the idea came to her while she was in her Cotswolds home during the Covid-19 lockdown, discovering new-found interests in gardening, flower pressing and wild water swimming.

Vogue magazine reported that Moss spent two-and-a-half years developing the products for her brand, and in an interview on BBC radio's Desert Island Discs programme in July, Moss said that she now prefers trips to the garden centre and meditation to clubbing, and is "not into being out of control anymore".

With her sculpted cheekbones, grungy style and famous boyfriends including US actor Johnny Depp and British musician Pete Doherty, Moss epitomised the 1990s-era fashion scene and its hard-partying lifestyle.

Cosmoss, Moss says, celebrates slowing down, self-discovery and spirituality. With the new brand, Moss joins a number of celebrities who have created e-commerce empires in the niche, such as Paltrow's Goop line, Kardashian's Skkn by Kim, and Jennifer Lopez's JLo Beauty.

- With additional reporting from AFP