Kate Moss spends less than one minute testifying for Johnny Depp

British model Kate Moss on Wednesday appeared in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard libel case by video link on behalf of her former boyfriend.

Lawyers for Depp carefully asked Moss where she lived, where she was and did she have a relationship with Depp, all which she answered.

Then they got to the point — an accusation that the actor had pushed her down a flight of stairs.

“Miss Moss, did there come a time when you, while you and Mr Depp were a couple, that the two of you took a vacation together to the Golden Eye resort in Jamaica?" Depp's lawyer asked.

"What, if anything, happened when you were in Jamaica with Mr Depp?”

“I we [sic] were leaving the room … there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss testified.

"And I screamed because I was in … because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain.”

Depp's lawyer asked: “During the course of your relationship, did he ever push you down any stairs?”

Kate Moss and Pete Doherty at the 2005 Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England. Getty

“No,” Moss said.

Focusing solely on the staircase accusations, Depp’s attorney asked no further questions.

Moss was was on the stand for about one minute and spoke a total of 108 words. Heard's lawyers declined to cross-examine.

Moss has never publicly accused Depp of being abusive during their relationship, but the former couple were often seen shouting at each other in public.

An incident in 1994 led to Depp’s arrest for criminal mischief after trashing the presidential suite at the luxury Mark Hotel in New York City. Police were called after reports that a fight broke out between Depp and Moss.

Eileen Perez, the police officer who responded to a call about the disturbance, explained to The New York Times that when she and her colleagues opened the hotel room door, “There was Depp sitting there, smoking a cigarette, cool and calm.”

Moss was with him, Ms Perez said, and “there was glass all over the place and furniture upside down and broken table legs”.

Depp told the officers that "an angry armadillo had been hiding in the closet" and that the destruction of the room was the result of his attempts to ward off the creature.

He was taken into custody and released a few hours later. The actor paid the hotel $10,000 for the damages. The armadillo was never found.

Moss has never filed an abuse claim against Depp.

When asked about the incident in 2017 by Esquire magazine, Depp replied, “You gotta have an outlet available, stimulus, know what I mean?

"But I wasn’t embarrassed about it then, and I’m certainly not embarrassed about it now. I mean, you know, I was in a bad mood, I assaulted a hotel room. I broke a lot of stuff and it felt good.”

After her relationship with Depp ended, Moss dated a string of musicians, including Antony Langdon, the guitarist in the British Rock band Spacehog, Pete Doherty of the Babyshambles and Jamie Hince of the Kills.

Moss began dating Doherty after meeting at her birthday party. They quickly became paparazzi favourites and were frequently snapped stumbling in and out of London pubs and clubs.

Their rocky romance ended when Doherty failed to complete a stint in rehabilitation in Arizona.