'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': stars attend premiere closing London Film Festival

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cast turned out in force for the film's London premiere on Sunday.

Daniel Craig, who plays detective Benoit Blanc in the film, which is a sequel to 2019's Knives Out, was dapper in a midnight blue Anderson & Sheppard tuxedo.

He was joined by co-stars Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr and Kathryn Hahn. Ethan Hawke also stars in the movie.

Hudson wore a YSL slip dress-style gown, Monae donned a structural red dress by Christian Siriano and Hahn wore a black caped ensemble by Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz.

Misan Harriman — friend and favoured photographer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — took a series of atmospheric black-and-white photos at the London premiere.

The event closed the BFI London Film Festival and the cast took part in a brief Q&A session on stage after the premiere, in which director Rian Johnson urged the cast not to give away any of the film's twists or spoilers.

“All of this started with my love of Agatha Christie and to do what she did with each one of her books, which is something totally different,” Johnson said during the Q&A.

“She wasn’t repeating herself every time. She was not only using new settings and characters but also new narratives, tones and genres. So I want the audience to know moving forward that that’s what we’re gonna be doing with this.”

Following the original Knives Out, which was set in the Massachusetts mansion of dead author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), the sequel takes place on a Greek island. Technology billionaire Miles Bron (Norton) has invited his friends to party on the island, but one of them dies during the getaway. Cue the arrival of Blanc to solve the mystery.

The film will be officially released on Netflix on December 23, but will also be given a limited run in cinemas, ensuring it can qualify for next year's film awards. It will be out in the US from November 23 to 29 and in the UK on November 25; no UAE cinema run has been confirmed yet.