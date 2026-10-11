Dubai Parks and Resorts reopens with new attractions and live shows

Dubai Parks and Resorts has reopened after more than six months of closure, with new attractions at Riverland, live shows at Motiongate Dubai and the return of dinosaur-themed glamping.

The destination welcomed visitors back on October 7 to Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai Resort and The World of Riverland.

Fernando Eiroa, chief executive of operator Dubai Holding Entertainment, said preparations for each season begin with visitors.

“Every year at the end of the season, we sit and we talk to our customers. We ask them how can we improve,” he told The National.

Their feedback helps shape decisions about attractions, live entertainment and dining, he said.

New attractions at Riverland

Riverland, the destination’s dining and entertainment district, now offers 14 attractions. New additions include bowling and Lamborghini racing simulators, where visitors can test their driving skills on virtual tracks.

These joint activities include go-karting, archery, axe-throwing and mini golf. Motiongate Dubai is also introducing new shows alongside its Hollywood-inspired rides and attractions.

At Real Madrid World, visitors can test their football skills, take penalties, play basketball and compete against friends and other guests.

“You have to be part of the experience. You have to sweat a little bit to enjoy the experience,” Eiroa said.

Motiongate features both new shows and returning experiences. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Motiongate features both new shows and returning experiences…

Dinosaur-themed stays return

T-Rex Glamping, which opened last year, is also returning for the new season.

The campsite combines themed tents with animatronic dinosaurs, whose moving tails, lifelike eyes and calls form part of the prehistoric setting.

Eiroa said its appeal lay in making the stay itself part of the entertainment, with activities extending beyond a day at the parks.

The company is also updating concerts, restaurants and cultural offerings at Global Village ahead of its new season.

Customer feedback helped shape decisions about attractions, live entertainment and dining. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Customer feedback helped shape decisions about attractions, …

Dubai's growing appeal as an entertainment destination

Eiroa said Dubai’s reputation for theme parks and entertainment had grown over the past five or six years, adding to its established appeal through hotels, restaurants and hospitality.

He compared its development with Orlando and Los Angeles, where several theme parks and attractions operate alongside one another. The expansion of attractions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, he said, was giving international visitors more reasons to travel to the UAE.

“We are competitors in a way, but at the same time this is helping the country,” he said.

Fernando Eiroa, chief executive of operator Dubai Holding Entertainment says that the city's parks are complementary, similar to cities such as Orlando. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Fernando Eiroa, chief executive of operator Dubai Holding En…

UAE residents also remain an important part of the business, although the balance between domestic and international visitors varies across the group’s destinations.

“People don’t come to Dubai to go to a cinema,” Eiroa said, explaining why Roxy Cinemas primarily attracts residents.

The View at The Palm draws more international tourists and residents who bring visiting friends and relatives.

Through its Truly Amazing campaign, Dubai Holding Entertainment is bringing together attractions including Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, The Green Planet, Roxy Cinemas and The View at The Palm.

Eiroa said the company was looking to bundle different experiences, allowing visitors to combine more of its destinations in one trip.