Where to celebrate Eid Al Etihad in UAE: Events, activities and cultural experiences

The UAE is gearing up to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad, with a range of events that blend heritage, art and family-friendly activities.

From workshops and traditional performances to large-scale festivals, the long weekend offers plenty of ways to connect with the country’s history and community spirit. Several emirates will also host fireworks displays, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Whether looking for hands-on crafts, outdoor celebrations, heritage experiences or cultural showcases, here are some events to take part in.

In Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld Yas Island

After opening its expansion earlier this year, the water park will be transformed with vibrant entertainment and heritage-inspired encounters, including spirited fisherman dance routines, appearances from beloved characters and activities such as pottery, basket weaving, calligraphy and falcon encounters. There will also be a beautifully decorated majlis area for guests to enjoy.

TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is celebrating with a long weekend of immersive art, culture and performances. Expect Ayala dancers, coffee and dates, and explore the museum’s ever-changing digital artworks that blend tradition with cutting-edge technology. The visit can be rounded off at Anko, a Japanese cafe offering coffee, matcha and sweets with views of Saadiyat Cultural District.

Qasr Al Watan

The palace will have musical performances, traditional Ayala dances and a falcon experience. Photo: Qasr Al Watan

Qasr Al Watan is marking the occasion with a programme celebrating the nation’s heritage and unity. Expect musical performances, traditional Ayala dances, Emirati hospitality, a falcon experience and guided cultural moments throughout the palace.

Highlights include the Qasr Al Watan Library, the House of Knowledge with its Golden Ink manuscripts exhibition, a daily Horse Marshal display at 5.45pm, and a Military Music Show on select days. Each evening will conclude with the Palace in Motion light and sound show at 6.30pm.

Al Qana

Al Qana will host a series of Eid Al Etihad celebrations each evening from 5pm to 11pm until December 3, featuring Emirati cultural experiences and family-friendly activities. Visitors can enjoy Ayala and Harbiyah performances, along with face painting, henna, pottery demonstrations, heritage crafts and a photo opportunity with falcons. The waterfront space will also feature dedicated areas for families to explore and take part in traditional arts.

Hudayriyat Island

Marsana on Hudayriyat Island is celebrating with a family-friendly festival on December 2. Held on the Green Lawn, the event will feature traditional performances, roaming entertainers and children’s activities, all set by the seashore. The celebration is from 3pm to 8pm.

Emirates Heritage Village

An Emirati coffee experience will take place at Emirates Heritage Village for Eid Al Etihad. Photo: Emirates Heritage Village

On December 1, Heritage Village will host a full day of celebrations from 8am to 6pm, featuring traditional Talli, Sadu and Khous weaving, Ayala performances and Emirati cuisine. Visitors can explore a community souq with local entrepreneurs, enjoy henna and family-friendly activities, and capture memories at dedicated photo booths.

In Dubai

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

The bazaar-style venue will host a two-day celebration from noon to 8pm on December 2 and 3, transforming its amphitheatre into a vibrant showcase of Emirati culture. Visitors can explore heritage huts offering Sadu, fishnet and carpet weaving, enjoy storytelling sessions, experience falconry displays and join children’s arts and crafts workshops.

City Centre Mirdif

City Centre Mirdif has oud performances, a string-art wall and an audio experience. Photo: City Centre Mirdif

The mall is celebrating with a pavilion featuring live oud performances, an interactive string-art wall, a photo booth and the immersive Voices from the Past audio experience. Visitors can also try the heritage claw machine or join creative workshops in pottery, tasbeeh-making, rope art and embroidery. The food and beverage area will serve hot chocolate in National Day-themed cups.

Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai is marking Eid Al Etihad with events across various venues. At the newly opened House of Arts, visitors can explore exhibitions, artist-led workshops and community activities inside the former Morocco Pavilion.

On December 2, the space will host National Day celebrations featuring tastings, children’s workshops, talli and burqa-making sessions, an art talk with Amna Abulhoul, a performance by the Firdaus Orchestra and film screenings by Cinema Akil.

Families can also visit Terra for the Nature & Wonder Festival on December 1 and 2, offering workshops, storytelling, camel rides and activities that highlight the UAE’s native flora and cultural heritage.

Al Shindagha Museum

From November 29 to December 3, the museum will host a series of cultural stops and workshops celebrating Emirati craftsmanship. Near Al Maktoum House, expect sessions in burqa sewing, Al Sadu weaving, making fishing gargoors, silversmithing and perfume blending, alongside folk performances such as Al Nahmah, Al Ayala and Al Yowla.

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood & Hatta Heritage Village

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood will have cultural performances. Photo: Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

On December 2 and 3, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and Hatta Heritage Village will host cultural performances and heritage activations, offering visitors a chance to enjoy traditional arts in two of Dubai’s most historic settings.

Etihad Museum

Etihad Museum's celebrations from December 1 to 3 will see the building illuminated in UAE flag colours and a programme highlighting the story of the Union. Visitors can explore interactive installations rooted in Emirati values, a VR station showcasing national achievements, hands-on planting and clay workshops, and heritage performances including Al Harbiya, Al Ayala and oud music.

In Sharjah

Al Layyah Canal

Al Layyah Canal in Sharjah is hosting Eid Al Etihad celebrations for the first time, with nightly events until December 2.

Visitors can enjoy Emirati folk performances such as Al Razfa and Al Ayala, interactive shows, light displays and a Sultan of Sharjah presentation by Al Shaer Band. The canal also features youth-led projects, heritage-inspired crafts and family-run stalls. There will also be children’s zones with art workshops and play areas.

Sharjah Museums Authority

Sharjah Museums Authority is marking the occasion with a programme of cultural activities across the emirate until December 3. As part of the celebrations, all SMA museums in Sharjah, Kalba and Khor Fakkan will offer free entry on December 2 and 3.

Highlights include heritage performances, educational workshops and interactive stations at sites such as Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi in Kalba, Sharjah Fort and Hisn Khor Fakkan, alongside extended museum hours and guided tours.

Visitors can explore traditional crafts, maritime heritage showcases, children’s activities and community murals, as well as a range of exhibitions, from Andalusian cultural pieces to displays on native UAE plants and archaeological artefacts.

Kalba Kayak & Adventure Cafe

Absolute Adventure is celebrating the long weekend at Kalba Kayak & Adventure Cafe, set inside Al Qurm Mangrove Reserve. From November 29 to December 2, families can enjoy children’s activities and scenic outdoor experiences. Kayaking, sunset paddle sessions and bike rentals are available on a walk-in basis, while the cafe will offer a refreshed menu and views over the mangroves.

