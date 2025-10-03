Review: Platinum Heritage night safari offers one of the best views of the Hunter’s Moon

To make the most of September's Blood Moon, I joined a night safari with Platinum Heritage.

While there are a handful of great skygazing spots in the UAE, heading into the desert for the experience – complete with a wildlife hunt, three-course meal and astronomy talk – made it all the more memorable.

After next week’s Hunter’s Moon – the first full moon after the autumn equinox, traditionally marking the start of the hunting season because of its bright light – there are three more major celestial events to round off the year. If you want to follow suit with an experiential way to see the night skies, here's what to expect.

How to get there and what to bring

After we're given a head scarf, we head into the conservation area in an open-top vintage Land Rover. Hayley Kadrou / The National

I don't drive, but even if I had a car I'd be a little apprehensive about setting off into the desert at dusk. Luckily for myself and my friend, our night with Platinum Heritage begins with a pick-up service from my home in Dubai.

Throughout the journey, we chat away to Saif, our driver and tour guide for the evening. He keeps us entertained with stories from UAE history and everyday life. These are particularly appreciated by my friend, who has only just moved to the country, and I imagine would be enjoyed by holidaymakers.

Just over an hour later, we turn off the main road into the desert, and we're immediately wrapped in darkness. Soon enough, we arrive at the conservation area where regional wildlife is protected in a sandy stretch, undisturbed by the outside world.

After we alight, we're given a water bottle and each choose a headscarf before Saif expertly wraps it around our heads. It completes our safari look. We were advised to wear clothes that cover our legs with closed-toe shoes, and we're about to find out why.

Spotting wildlife by moonlight

We head out into the depths of the desert in a vintage car. Photo: Platinum Heritage

For our night safari, we transfer to a vintage open-top Land Rover. We're told such models were among the first cars in the country, and the vehicles certainly have a long history and significance in the UAE. Driving along the desert roads with the top down, dashing over dunes, is exhilarating.

We park up by a desert stretch that doesn't look particularly remarkable to the untrained eye. We're each given a torch, but advised to reserve use unless necessary, as the moonlight is already bright. Saif lights our path with a UV light.

Soon enough, he spots a scorpion, which is luminescent under the UV light. We don't spot any snakes (which, in all honesty, I'm not mad about) but we do see beetles scurrying across the sand. A little further in, we spy a group of grazing gazelles.

Before dinner at camp, we head into the conservation area to spot wildlife. Hayley Kadrou / The National

Driving to the camp area half an hour later, we spot the UAE's national animal, the Arabian oryx, which were once on the brink of extinction, slowing down to get a good look. Saif continues to shower us with anecdotes and knowledge each time we stumble across something new.

After being greeted with an Arabic coffee and dates as we enter the camp, we have about 10 minutes to relax before our next experience, an owl encounter, as our dinner is prepared. The handler stresses the conservation work as the bird lands on guests' arms in exchange for a snack, and offers a chance for a quick picture or video.

Tucking into traditional Arabic dishes

Guests are invited to sit in the majlis as dinner is prepared. Photo: Platinum Heritage

The picturesque camp leans into Arabic and Bedouin traditions. Hot coffee, chai and cinnamon tea are laid out in tea urns alongside cold drinks such as mint lemonade and Vimto.

There are five or six majlis areas where groups can unwind, chat or watch the skies. Over the next hour, we're brought a feast of delicious Arabic dishes; lentil soup, fattoush salad, feta salad, hummus, spinach and cheese fatayer and vegetable moussaka. Portions are generous and we try our best to get through as much as possible, not wanting to create waste.

Traditional Arabic starters before we're served vegetable moussaka as our main dish. Hayley Kadrou / The National

We have the vegetarian main option, which is easily made vegan for me by removing the cheese. Meat options include Australian Angus steak and Arabic spiced chicken. Desert is a colourful fruit platter.

Star-gazing: What to expect

With the Sun crossing the lunar path slowly over the evening – with the moon's surface projecting a coppery red hue due to the Earth's atmosphere – eyes have been darting up to the sky.

We were able to get shots of the Blood Moon through the telescope. Photo: Platinum Heritage

The celestial experience begins after we've dined. Just outside the camp, I cosy into one of the dozen or so beanbags laid out under the stars, cinnamon tea in hand. A telescope is set up – which gets some campers a little overexcited, as they play around with it, tampering the previously perfect alignment – but we enjoy a talk from the astronomer before lining up for a look.

He describes how ancient cultures would navigate via the stars and ripples in the sand, and talks us through visible constellations. He asks questions, and the interactive moments are particularly enjoyed by the younger members of the audience.

An astronomer talks guests through what's visible in the evening's sky during a night safari experience. Photo: Platinum Heritage

For the finale, it's time to glimpse the Blood Moon through a telescope. Such events are inherently special, but this experience upgrades it to an evening to remember.

Bottom line: Prices and timings

Prices for the night safari start from Dh3,000 for two people, including dinner. It's certainly a pricey desert and stargazing experience, but thought has been put into every part of the experience to give it a luxury feel.

Timings change depending on the time of year. An overnight experience is also available from Dh4,300 for two people, including dinner and breakfast.

