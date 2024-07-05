‘Tamir’: The Arabic word for date is also a symbol of hospitality

Al Mutanabbi, the influential 10th-century Arabian poet from Iraq, is attributed to have written: “The dates are ripe, so come to the palm trees.”

In many ways, this quote illustrates the cultural significance of the Arabic word of the week: tamir.

Tamir means date, the dried fruit that comes from palm trees. Through a few simple words and his powerful imagery, Al Mutanabbi demonstrates the importance of dates in the region as a staple part of cuisine, heralding the start of a new season, and how offering and sharing them with family, friends and strangers is a symbol of hospitality.

There are estimated to be more than 400 varieties. This diversity is because the fruit grows not only across the Mena region but also in Iran, Turkey, Spain, Pakistan, India, many African countries and the US.

However, some varieties are especially popular and easily recognisable. Medjool dates, for example, are soft, large, rich and sweet in flavour, and commonly used in desserts.

Zahidi dates are semi-dry, light brown and have a mild, nutty flavour; Halawi dates are softer with a caramel-like taste; Deglet Noor are medium-sized, semi-dry dates with translucent amber skin, and Khadrawy dates are soft, dark brown and have a rich taste similar to chocolate.

The word tamir has two plural variations, touomour and toumran. Tamir comes from the verb tamara, derived from the three Arabic letters, Tah, Meem and Rah.

Tamara has several meanings. In one context it can mean to present, give or feed someone dates. It can also mean the process of palm trees bearing dates or the date fruit ripening. It can also mean a blessing or something positive that happens to someone. Interestingly, tamara can also refer to the act of cutting and curing meat.

There are other linguistic theories about the origins of the word tamir. While it has roots in Arabic, there is some evidence to suggest that it may be related to the Sanskrit word timira, which means dark, gloomy or darkness. There are also theories that it was borrowed from Aramaic into Arabic.

In the Quran, tamir is referenced several times not only as one of the fruits in paradise but as one of the fruits that God provides people on Earth.

In surat Maryam, the 19th chapter in the Quran, a verse describes that when Maryam, the mother of Jesus, was in labour, a voice told her to shake the trunk of a date palm tree and that ripe dates would drop down for her to eat to help with the pain.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims usually break their daily fast with dates, based on the tradition of Prophet Mohammed, who do the same. Since tamir is mentioned in the Quran as one of the fruits of paradise, breaking fast with dates is a symbolic act of waiting for the rewards of fasting and worship. Tamir also holds symbolic power as one of the few fruits that can grow and thrive in desert climates.

Dates also provide a quick source of energy and nutrients, filled with natural sugars, minerals, high potassium and fibre that help satisfy hunger and thirst.

Palm trees, from which tamir comes, also have cultural significance in the Arab world.

Nakhla, the Arabic word for palm tree, dates as far back as 4,000BC in the ancient region of Mesopotamia, or modern Iraq, which means that tamir has been part of the region’s history for that long as well.

In 2019, palm trees were recognised by Unesco and added to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The nomination to recognise and protect the palm tree came from 14 Arab countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, the Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tunisia, the UAE and Yemen.

Since tamir is part of the palm tree, the date should also be officially recognised and protected through Unesco's effort as a fruit deeply woven into the cultural fabric and everyday life of Arabs around the world.