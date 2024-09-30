Things to do in the UAE this week, from Pink October activities to a padel tournament

October is<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2021/10/28/inclusive-products-for-breast-cancer-and-chemotherapy-patients/" target="_blank"> breast cancer</a> awareness month and, in recognition, several activities and programmes are on offer this week. Additionally, a rare Islamic piece of art is on show in Dubai, while an Abu Dhabi restaurant has come up with a Middle East-inspired <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/11/08/best-ramen-noodles-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">ramen </a>bowl. Here, <i>The National</i> rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from September 30 to October 6. Check out a Sotheby's Dubai exhibition that features an Islamic art piece estimated at $4 million. The 1,200-year-old metalwork is an 8th-century bronze buck from the Umayyad period. This is the first time the item is being exhibited ahead of its auction debut. Rare manuscripts, pottery pieces, jewellery and several paintings by some of the Middle East's leading modern artists will also be on display. <i>Until Friday; 3pm-6pm; free; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 435 7436</i> NYU Abu Dhabi is celebrating Emirati cinema with a free screening of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/12/07/emirati-film-dalma-red-sea-film-festival/" target="_blank"><i>Dalma</i></a>, a film that took about 49 days to shoot on Abu Dhabi's Dalma Island and included a skeleton crew of seven people. The plot follows Dana, an Emirati woman, who moves to the island upon inheriting a decrepit house from her recently deceased father, eventually renting it out to tourists. <i>Dalma </i>was the first film from the UAE to receive a production grant from the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture. Its director, Emirati filmmaker Humaid Alsuwaidi, will be at the screening for a live conversation with viewers. <i>October 1; 7.30pm; free; The Arts Centre, NYU Abu Dhabi; nyuad.boxoffice@nyu.edu</i> Ramen spot SLRP, from the team behind award-winning <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/05/16/3fils-21grams-and-aamara-michelin-guide-dubai-reveals-bib-gourmand-2023-restaurants/" target="_blank">3Fils</a>, has introduced a Middle East-inspired ramen dish to its menu. Available throughout October, molokhiya ramen (Dh58) combines cherry tomatoes, roasted chicken and home-made noodles mixed in a hearty molokhiya soup base. Other dishes to try include the restaurant's okonomiyaki (Dh38), a savoury seared cabbage with Angus beef, pickled ginger and mayonnaise, and the classic Japanese karaage (Dh38). <i>Daily, 11am-11pm; until October 31; Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi; 054 599 4575</i> Award-winning chefs Akira Back and Vineet Bhatia are hosting a four-hands dinner with an eight-course meal as part of Marriott's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/01/dining-hotels-options/" target="_blank">The Luminary Set</a> at Akira Back restaurant in W Dubai The Palm. Dishes include Back's hamachi tiradito with aji amarillo, tarragon, red pepper and yuja foam, followed by Bhatia's sambhar prawns. Back's signature dish features anticucho miso glaze, kimchi Brussel sprouts and potato, while Bhatia's butter chicken momo comes with witha Parmesan crisp, aubergine chutney and makhni sauce. Other items include Wagyu and shrooms and Arabica coffee-marinated lamb chop. For dessert, there is chocolate mille-feuille and cardamom rice pudding. <i>October 3; 8pm onwards; Dh599; Palm Jumeirah; 04 245 5800</i> Zabeel Theatre at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is hosting a production of <i>Cinderella on Ice</i>. Conceived and choreographed by Tony Mercer and presented by the award-winning Imperial Ice Stars, the performance is a theatrical adaptation of the classic fairy tale, featuring graceful ice skating and vibrant costumes as it tells the story of Cinderella. <i>October 4; doors open 6pm; from Dh170; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net</i> The Ignite Pink is Punk swim and run will take place at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Participants can register as individuals or teams of two. The open swim and run (600 metres of swimming and 3km of running) is open for all participants, with shorter-length categories for young joiners. A 3km run is also being held, open to those between the ages of six and 70. All participants are encouraged to dress in pink and the best-dressed will win a prize. All proceeds are being donated to Al Jalila Foundation to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer. <i>October 5; 6am onwards; from Dh157.50; Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort; ignite.ae</i> The 321 Sports Dome on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/31/hudayriyat-island-abu-dhabi-guide/" target="_blank">Hudayriyat Island</a> is hosting a padel tournament exclusively for women. Players of all levels are welcome to register and join, with cash prizes on offer. The event is part of the island's Pink October festivities, which also include a community walk, cycling and sunset yoga sessions. <i>October 6; 10.30am onwards; Dh250 per player; Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi; hudayriyatisland.ae</i>