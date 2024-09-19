Family fun and Olympic gold: Sheikh Abdullah on the vision and ambition of the Arabian Warrior races

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi of Fujairah was “only a little bit concerned” about entering his nine-year-old daughter into a muddy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/06/27/uae-summer-outdoor-play-children-heat-stroke-safety-measures/" target="_blank">obstacle course race for children</a> a few years ago. “For me, it was a very serious thing,” he says. “But after the race, she immediately asked me: 'When's the next one, baba?'” The sheikh, who often shares snapshots of family life on Instagram, recalls being surprised how much his daughter enjoyed it. “She became really confident and happy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/12/12/parks-and-green-spaces-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">being in nature</a>, running around and getting dirty,” he says. Sheikh Abdullah is president of the UAE Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength and is a spokesperson for Arabian Warrior. Enjoying nature, exercising outdoors and gaining confidence are all part of his vision for the new obstacle course racing brand which stages its first event on October 26 on Dubai Islands. There are plans in place for seven more races to be held across the UAE and farther afield over the winter season. The races will be intense, but Sheikh Abdullah would like Arabian Warrior to appeal to families. “These events are changing,” he says. “We have been seeing families and children getting involved a lot. “The pandemic changed the game for everyone. More people are now into fitness and being outdoors in nature. Luckily, here in the UAE, we have beautiful weather for four to five months of the year.” Arabian Warrior, he explains, will use the UAE's deserts, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/07/09/public-beaches-uae-guide/" target="_blank">beaches</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2022/12/07/trail-x-15km-mountain-bike-trail-opens-in-abu-dhabis-hudayriyat-island/" target="_blank">mountain trails</a>, for future races. “Children love challenges, so more obstacles means more fun,” says Sheikh Abdulla. The brand is working with other federal bodies in the UAE to find the best locations for races. Obstacles could include climbing over walls, carrying heavy objects, traversing through mud or water and more. “We're also trying to promote the beautiful parts of the UAE, far away from the city centres, where people can come and forget about their stress and enjoy a full day of fun,” says Sheikh Abdullah, who is hoping the events inspire a community. “It's all about cheering each other on,” he adds. “When we join these events, we become friends with people we don't know. We will see people finishing the race and just sitting at a cafe in their muddy clothes. This is the moment when no one cares about how we look or smell. It's all about supporting each other.” Next month's event will have different categories, including a 1.6km course for five to 12 year olds, called Junior Warriors. Older participants can opt for the 5km, 10km or 50km courses. There will also be ladies-only and group versions. After each race, participant will be able to cool down in a high-octane fan village, which will have live entertainment and food kiosks. Family appeal aside, Arabian Warrior is also intent on developing athletic talent. “A number of professional athletes have confirmed their attendance already for the first race in October; about six or seven of them are world championship winners,” says Arabian Warrior chief commercial officer Duncan D'Ewes. The “very ambitious plan”, D'Ewes reveals, is for the UAE to win an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/08/13/gyms-dubai-abu-dhabi-olympic-sports/" target="_blank">Olympic medal</a> for obstacle course racing in 12 years. The sport was recently approved as part of the modern pentathlon category at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and is expected to become a stand-alone category at the 2032 Games. D'Ewes and his team are developing a grass-roots programme with schools across the UAE to train children for free. While Arabian Warrior will move from location to location because of its nature, a permanent training facility is under construction in Ras Al Khaimah. Sheikh Abdullah is “very keen to see local talent emerge” in the next coming years, and creating a “home-grown playground” is crucial to attract more people to the sport, he says. Ambitions for Arabian Warrior aren't confined to the UAE, either. Sheikh Abdullah aims to bring the brand to other countries, starting with confirmed races in Dammam and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia later this year, and Fujairah, Riyadh, Ras Al Khaimah and Doha next year. “What we're trying to do here is to bring something from the UAE, from our region, to the world. When we decided to launch Arabian Warrior, we knew we were creating something beautiful that's coming from the desert,” says Sheikh Abdullah. He also has plans to take Arabian Warrior to Europe and Asia, saying “it's about time” the world has the opportunity to try a UAE-made product in the obstacle course racing industry. <i>Tickets for the debut Arabian Warrior race in Dubai on October 26 are available now</i>