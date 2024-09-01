Marriott International recently launched the Luminary Set, which lists many of its resorts' Michelin-starred restaurants. Photo: The Luminary Set
How hotel dining is evolving as guests crave culinary excellence

From Atlantis to the Emirates Palace, hoteliers explain why celebrity chefs, Michelin stars and pushing culinary boundaries matter

One Carlo Diaz

September 01, 2024

