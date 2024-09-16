Things to do in the UAE this week: Saudi National Day fireworks and free fertility tests

As temperatures start to drop, the UAE events calendar offers a mix of outdoor and indoor activities. A clean-up is being held at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/07/09/public-beaches-uae-guide/" target="_blank">Saadiyat Beach</a>, for example, while for those who want to stay indoors, Ski Dubai is hosting its popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/09/24/adventurers-hit-the-slopes-at-ski-dubais-ice-warrior-challenge/" target="_blank">Ice Warrior Challenge </a>on Sunday. Here, <i>The National </i>rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from September 16 to September 22. A women's fertility campaign by Ovasave is inviting women to take a free hormone test at caravans stationed across various locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai until September 25. Normally priced from Dh350, the five-minute AMH (Anti-Mullerian Hormone) test enables women to check their egg reserve and gain insights into their fertility future. Participants will also be automatically entered into a draw to win a free egg freezing package from Ovasave. Testing on Monday will take place at the P2 level of Central Park Towers in Dubai. Other locations for future tests include Abu Dhabi Global Market, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City. <i>Until Wednesday, September 25; 9am-6pm; various locations around Abu Dhabi and Dubai; 056 674 2800; www.ovasave.com</i> Louvre Abu Dhabi recently added a replica of the Tintin Moon Rocket that Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi carried aboard the International Space Station. The replica is displayed alongside a larger version of the piece, on loan from the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. The Tintin Moon Rocket appears on <i>Destination Moon</i>, a comic book series by Belgian cartoonist Herge published in the 1950s – nearly two decades before the actual moon landings, thus serving as a poignant symbol of scientific imagination. The objects are displayed at the Children’s Museum as part of its <i>Picturing the Cosmos</i> experience. <i>Tuesday to Thursday, 10am-6.30pm; Friday to Sunday, 10am-8.30pm; from Dh60 for adults, free for children under 12; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; 600 565566</i> Chocolate lovers can check out <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/05/18/cocoa-couture-models-in-chocolate-dresses-strut-the-runway-in-dubai-mall/" target="_blank">Salon du Chocolat </a>et de la Patisserie Dubai, which is returning to Madinat Jumeirah. More than 360 international and local brands will showcase delectable products during the three-day event, while Guillaume Gomez, the French President's personal representative for food and gastronomy, is attending too. Product displays and tastings aside, there will be competitions and masterclasses in 3D cake design, as well as panel talks on the future of the chocolate industry. Among the highlights is a chocolate fashion show, where a dozen dresses made of chocolate will be paraded on a runway. <i>Wednesday, September 18 to Friday, September 20; 3pm-9pm; from Dh55; Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai; 058 584 8018</i> This is the last day to register for the Ice Warrior Challenge, which takes place on Sunday, September 22 at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/06/01/six-ways-to-stay-cool-in-abu-dhabi-and-dubai-from-snow-parks-to-ice-lounges/" target="_blank">Ski Dubai</a>. The indoor ski venue will be transformed into an icy obstacle course, complete with monkey bar swings, tyre runs, net crawls and an ice water pool among other obstacles. Men and women aged 15 to 60 can join the event, with three categories available based on fitness levels. The elite category (Dh280) is for those with advanced skills who can complete the course in less than 25 minutes, while the individual category (Dh250) is for the general public. Groups of five can also join (Dh200). Those who cross the finish line will get a commemorative medal, a sling bag and an Ice Warrior souvenir T-shirt. The top three winners in each category will stand on the podium and receive a goody bag, while the top three elite winners will also take home trophies. <i>Registration closes Thursday, September 19; www.premieronline.com; 04 409 4000</i> A three-day beauty pop-up, XOXO Wonderland, is taking place at Mirdif Avenue Mall from Friday. Visitors can expect an array of Emirati vendors showcasing fashion, accessories, perfumes and other beauty products. A beauty corner will also be set up, offering complimentary nail services and pampering sessions. A selection of food kiosks is on site for refreshments. Shopping aside, there will also be workshops for those who want to learn how to paint tote bags, pouches, jewellery boxes and those who want to design their own phone straps and bracelets. <i>Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22; 8am-11.30pm; free; Mirdif, Dubai; @360_ipopup on Instagram</i> To commemorate World Cleanup Day and International Coastal Cleanup Day, Spinneys Abu Dhabi and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/09/16/a-stay-at-the-st-regis-saadiyat-island-resort-abu-dhabi-in-pictures/" target="_blank">St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi </a>are teaming up to host a beach clean-up followed by brunch. The morning will begin at Saadiyat Beach with water, supply gloves bags and other gear for the clean-up provided. Guests can then head to Buddha Bar for a brunch that features a food waste-conscious menu. Diners who can't attend the clean-up can pay Dh350 for the brunch, but those participating in the morning session will only pay Dh250. <i>Saturday, September 21; 10.30am-4pm; from Dh250; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 498 8888</i> Saudi National Day falls on September 23, but is being celebrated on Sunday at Riverland Dubai, within the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex. A fireworks showwill light up the sky in green and white, the colours of the Saudi flag. Eco-friendly laser shows are also planned. The park's restaurant, Al Mashowa, will serve traditional Arabic cuisine with dishes such as kabsa and harees, paired with popular drinks Vimto and tamarind juice. <i>Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22; fireworks show at 9pm; from Dh15; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 800 2629464</i>