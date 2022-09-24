Adventurers hit the slopes at Ski Dubai's Ice Warrior Challenge

Ski Dubai played host to Ice Warrior Challenge participants as they put their physical and mental endurance to the test.

Co-hosted by the Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai, the 13th below-freezing competition unfolded at Mall of the Emirates at the world’s largest indoor ski slope and snow park on Saturday.

Adrenalin junkies of all ages took to the snow from 6am, braving chilly temperatures to tackle a slew of obstacles.

Clambering over ice walls, scaling tangle ropes and navigating mammoth tyres were just a few of the challenges waiting for athletes.

A snow spray machine ensured that everyone taking part was caught in a blizzard and an ice bath plunge meant no one was going home dry.

A DJ played music from a converted Red Bull-emblazoned truck while participants crawled through the snow underneath it.

A snow shovelling challenge caused some groans and the debut of a car pulling pursuit, where those going for gold had to pull a 1982 Chevy parked on top of a snow-covered peak, was entertaining for onlookers watching through the windows at Mall of the Emirates.

The warriors competed without any special gear — wearing normal sports clothes, with only the addition of a pair of gloves and a provided helmet for safety reasons.

For warriors competing in the Elite category, there was a time cap of 25 minutes from start to finish, but men and women taking part for fun could finish the course in their own time.

Diana Karim, an athletic performance coach who travelled to Dubai from Egypt for the event, placed first in the women’s Elite Fitness Female category. Ahmad Hajjo was crowned the Elite Fitness Male Winner.

Everyone taking part received a certificate, a medal and a T-shirt as a souvenir of their chilly challenge.

As with previous events, part of the proceeds from the DXB Ice Warrior Challenge will go to charity.

Ski Dubai opened in 2005 and has five indoor ski slopes. Photo: Ski Dubai

Opened in 2005, Ski Dubai was the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East and has evolved into one of the city’s most recognisable attractions, popular with both snow sports enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Featuring five ski slopes, a family-friendly snow park and a waddle of resident penguins, Ski Dubai is responsible for introducing more than 80,000 people to skiing and snowboarding each year. It is also a hub for international competitions and races, including the Para Snowboard World Cup.