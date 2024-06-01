Six ways to stay cool in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, from snow parks to ice lounges

As temperatures start to soar in the UAE, it's safe to say that summer has officially arrived.

While this often means spending more time indoors, it doesn't mean there aren't still plenty of activities to enjoy.

Whether it's taking the family to Ski Dubai or Snow Abu Dhabi, or indulging in some pampering in the Snow Room at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s Talise Ottoman Spa, there is something for everyone.

Here’s a look at six quick ways to cool down in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Chillout Ice Lounge

The Chillout Ice Lounge in Times Square Centre in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

Spread across 213 square metres and set at -6ºC, Chillout Ice Lounge is the Middle East's first sub-zero lounge. Located in Times Square Centre, Dubai, it is furnished with sculptures, seats and tables made out of ice. Visitors receive a complimentary welcome drink and snack upon entering. There is also tea, coffee and signature hot chocolate on sale. Food options include sandwiches, soups and cakes.

Dh89 for adults, Dh49 for children; 10am to 10pm daily; chilloutindubai.com

Ski Dubai

The indoor ski centre at Mall of the Emirates is one of Dubai’s most recognisable attractions and is popular with snow sports enthusiasts. Opened in 2005, Ski Dubai has five ski slopes, a family-friendly snow park and a waddle of resident penguins. The park offers temperatures of -4ºC and, in addition to skiing, the venue hosts events including an Ice Warrior Challenge and Festive Fun Run.

Prices vary; Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm; Friday, 10am to midnight; Saturday and Sunday, 9am to midnight; www.skidxb.com

Snow Room

For those looking for a more relaxing environment, the Snow Room at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s Talise Ottoman Spa offers a unique and invigorating experience and sub-zero temperatures. The frosty retreat, designed to simulate a winter wonderland with real snow, promotes health benefits such as improved circulation, muscle recovery and skin toning. Typically used after a sauna or steam room session, the Snow Room is said to enhance detoxification and offers a refreshing contrast to warmer spa treatments.

Prices vary with treatments; 9am to 9.30pm daily; www.jumeirah.com

Snow Abu Dhabi

Snow Abu Dhabi has opened at Reem Mall. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

The first snow park in the capital has 12 rides and 17 attractions spread across nearly 1,000 square metres. The park, located inside Reem Mall, is inspired by a whimsical enchanted forest. It maintains a temperature of -2ºC. The attractions include two huge slides called Ice and Floes Toboggan Race and Grauppel’s Summit Escape. Snow Abu Dhabi's rides include the Flight of the Snowy Owl, the Magic Carpet, the Polar Express Train and the Crystal Carousel.

Prices start at Dh215 for adults, Dh165 for children; 10am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday; 10am to midnight, Friday and Saturday; www.skidxb.com

Ice skating at Zayed Sports City

Put on the skates and hit the ice rink at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi for a refreshing escape from the soaring heat. The rink is maintained at consistently low temperatures to ensure the ice stays frozen. It offers high-quality skates and safety gear for rent, ensuring skaters of all levels are well-prepared for the ice. Instructors are available for those looking to improve their skills, or learn the basics, through individual or group lessons. There's also a cafe that overlooks the ice, where spectators can relax and enjoy a warm drink while people-watching.

Prices start at Dh55 per session; noon to 9.30pm, Monday to Thursday; noon to 11.30pm, Friday; 10.15am to 10.30pm, Saturday, 10.15am to 9.30pm, Sunday; www.zsc.ae

Snow Cave at Al Wathba

Saray Spa is fitted out with a snow cave. Photo: Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Abu Dhabi's first snow cave, at Saray Spa at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, is a room that’s covered in ice and snow with temperatures maintained at a chilly -2ºC. The Snow Cave builds on the age-old therapeutic concept of taking the body from hot to cold – to improve circulation and muscle recovery, for example – and is ideal for post-work relaxation in a serene, wintry setting.

Day passes start at Dh200; 11am to 10pm daily; www.sarayspaalwathba.com