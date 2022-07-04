Where to watch Eid Al Adha 2022 fireworks in the UAE

Fireworks are a standard part of many UAE celebrations, especially during Eid. However, this year, the soaring temperatures have resulted in several venues cancelling their pyrotechnic plans. This includes The Pointe by Nakheel, all the operators on Bluewaters Island and Al Seef in Dubai, and The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, which organises the Dubai Summer Surprises sale, has also announced it will not host any fireworks for Eid Al Adha this year.

The National has also contacted Emaar and La Mer in Dubai, and Emirates Palace in the capital, which have not yet confirmed their plans.

The two venues that have confirmed they will be going ahead with firework displays are Dubai Festival City Mall and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Festival Bay in Dubai will put on a single show on July 10 at 8pm.

In Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront will have fireworks for all four days of the long Eid weekend, at 9pm.

Fireworks aside, there will be plenty to do over the coming Eid holiday. The annual DSS event is celebrating its 25th year with lots of deals, discounts, prize draws and live entertainment.

Elsewhere, plenty of restaurants are serving Eid-themed menus as well as subsidised meals and two-for-one deals.

Or, you could book a staycation in hotels across the Emirates, many of which have attractive Eid packages.

