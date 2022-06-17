Nine Eid Al Adha 2022 staycation deals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and RAK

Eid Al Adha arrives in July, bringing the next public holiday in the UAE.

While the exact dates of the coming holiday depends on the sighting of the Moon, it is believed Arafat Day will fall on July 9 this year.

Subsequently, Eid Al Adha holidays are most likely to start on Sunday, July 10, which will be a public holiday.

For UAE employees, this means a long weekend is on the cards, with the majority of people expected to be off from Saturday, July 9 until Tuesday, July 12.

If you’re not travelling overseas this summer, there’s plenty to do over the holiday if you want a change of scenery.

From a palatial stay in Ras Al Khaimah to a family-friendly, action-packed adventure on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, here are some ways to make the most of your Eid break.

1. Family fun at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Stay at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island for family fun and access to three theme parks. Photo: W Abu Dhabi

The hotel overlooks one of the most exceptional circuits of the Formula One calendar and is a unique place to celebrate Eid. Now, just for the holidays, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island has a great family staycation offer.

As well as being able to splash around at the hotel's rooftop swimming pools, up to two adults and two children will enjoy complimentary daily breakfast at the multi-cuisine Garage.

Free access to one of Yas Island’s theme parks is also included in each stay. Take your pick from cooling down at Yas Waterworld, revving things up at Ferrari World or meeting all your favourite characters at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi where Eid celebrations will be under way.

If you have a furry friend at home, bring them along for the stay as the W Abu Dhabi is now pet friendly.

Rates from Dh1,165, excluding taxes; marriott.com

2. A budget stay in Dubai at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel

Book a budget stay at the Park Regis Kris Krin in Dubai. Photo: Park Regis Kris Krin

Staycations in Dubai don’t have to break the bank. Book a stay at the Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel and you’ll enjoy 33 per cent discount on regular room rates this Eid Al Adha, with rooms from Dh500.

Even better, you’ll get the same amount that you pay for your room back in credit to use at one of the hotel’s dining spots.

Take your pick from Masala Bazaar’s upscale Indian dining or head to Kris with a View, the multi-cuisine restaurant on the 19th floor with 360-degree views of Dubai.

You can unwind at the rooftop swimming pool, which has a nice vantage of the Dubai skyline, and if you want to get out and explore, the hotel offers beachgoers a free shuttle service to La Mer or The Dubai Mall if retail therapy is required.

Stays from Dh500, excluding taxes; parkregiskriskin.ae

3. Fireworks views at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa The Palm, Dubai

The Taj Exotica Resort & Spa The Palm is a great spot if you want to see Dubai's Eid Al Adha fireworks. Photo: Taj Hotels

For some of the best views of Dubai’s Eid fireworks, head to Palm Jumeirah. The recently opened Taj Exotica Resort & Spa has a UAE resident package that’s available to book over the coming holiday.

Located on the east crescent, guests will be given a free upgrade to the next room category, where you'll have Arabian Gulf or resort and Palm views.

Enjoy the hotel’s beachfront pool, seven dining venues and the luxurious spa and keep the family entertained at the children's play area, splash pool and in the state-of-the-art games room.

Up to two children stay free in each room, and you can choose between complimentary lunch or dinner with free-flowing beverages during your stay.

There's 20 per cent discount on food and beverages across the rest of the resort and, when it's time to unwind, there's a buy one get one free offer on aromatherapy massages at Jiva Spa.

UAE resident stays from Dh899, excluding taxes; tajhotels.com

4. Brunch and stay at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Brunch and stay at Radisson Blu Dubai, Media City. Photo: Radisson

If you want to be in the heart of the action this Eid, book a room at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City. At the entrance of Palm Jumeirah, 10 minutes from Mall of the Emirates, close to the beach and with its own Metro stop, the area is a good spot to base yourself.

If you want to have a party weekend, the hotel also has you covered with an all-inclusive stay.

Check in early to your superior room and head to Icon Bar and Lounge at 1pm for the Dirty Saturday brunch. During your visit, you’ll also enjoy free-flowing beverages in Certo Italian restaurant.

If you want to keep going after brunch, head to Zero Gravity where you’ll get access for a discounted Dh100, all of which you'll get back in food and beverage credit.

Next morning, tuck into complimentary breakfast then catch a few hours by the pool as you’ll have late check-out until 4pm.

From Dh1,014 per night, including taxes, available for Saturday check-in only; radissonhotels.com

5. Adventure or unwind at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Stay at Marriot Al Forsan for access to one of Abu Dhabi's largest swimming pools. Photo: Marriott

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan has something for everyone this Eid Al Adha with two staycation options. The adventurer package starts with a breakfast at Khayal Restaurant, followed by your choice of two adrenalin-fuelled activities. Take your pick from go-karting, wakeboarding, archery or an equestrian session.

You’ll also get 20 per cent discount on food and beverages across the resort, and early check-in or a late checkout.

The spa staycation, on the other hand, is for those who simply want to kick back. It includes a 60-minute marble hammam treatment at The Saray Spa, plus breakfast and the same discount on food and beverages. Both offers also get you access to one of Abu Dhabi's biggest swimming pools.

Adventure stays start from Dh550, spa stays from Dh600, excluding taxes; marriott.com

6. A palatial stay at Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah

Rooms and suites at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah have been inspired by Arabian palaces and offer a truly luxurious getaway. Photo: Hilton

Head along to Ras Al Khaimah and you can spend a night in one of the UAE’s most luxurious hotels. Waldorf Astoria is set right on the beach and all rooms are beautifully designed, inspired by the palaces of the Arabian Peninsula with a seaside slant.

The resort has a new water playground for children, while there's also the sprawling Azure family pool. Grown-ups seeking downtime can head to the infinity-style adults-only pool, with views to the Arabian Gulf. There’s also a private beach, tennis courts, a spa, kids' club and lots more.

Hilton's summer sale has launched just in time for Eid Al Adha, meaning you’ll get up to 25 per cent off regular room rates when you book on a weekend.

The family premier rooms easily sleep four people and comes with golf course views, generous bathrooms and a private balcony.

Rooms from Dh1,542, excluding taxes; hilton.com

7. Get more for your money at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Get 100 per cent of your room fee back at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah this Eid. Photo: GHM Hotels

If you like to feel like you're really getting your money's worth on a staycation, then consider the Eid Al Adha offer at The Chedi Al Bait in Sharjah. Set in a quiet locale away from the bustle of the emirate, this serene hotel offers traditionally crafted, spacious rooms featuring local Emirati designs.

Indulge in creative culinary offerings at The Library and stop for a coffee in The Cafe in the heritage house of Majlis Ibrahim Al Midfa.

The 500-metre Chedi Spa draws inspiration from the original meaning of “Chedi”, a mystical paradise of enchantment and serenity, and is designed as a place for guests to relax and recharge.

There are a whole host of remedies on offer in this sanctuary, plus 100 per cent of your room rate back in resort credit when you stay in The Chedi Grand Room this Eid.

Rooms from Dh1,200, excluding taxes; bookings via reservations@chedialbaitsharjah.com; ghmhotels.com

8. An ultra all-inclusive escape at Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Ultra all-inclusive stays await this Eid at Rixos Bab Al Bahr on Marjan Island. Photo: Aldar

Nestled on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, the pyramid-shaped, all-inclusive Rixos Bab Al Bahr has 650 rooms and suites, nearly all of which come with ocean views.

It also has an endless parade of beaches, swimming pools, restaurants and bars, plus plenty of activities for the whole family to get involved in with, including everything from stand-up paddle boarding to beachside treasure hunts for children.

Each of the a la carte restaurants offers a different type of cuisine so that no matter how long you stay, eating out here will never get boring.

Rooms from Dh1,579 (per person), excluding taxes; rixos.com

9. A two-night retreat at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai

Escape to Al Habtoor Polo Resort for a two-night getaway this Eid. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort

For something a little bit different this Eid, consider staying at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. Located in Dubailand, this equestrian-inspired resort channels Andalusian vibes and has plenty of sweeping green views, thanks to the four polo fields that surround it.

There are plenty of activities to try while you're there, such as archery, yoga, padel or tennis, and golf. The Elixir Spa is the place to go when you want to unwind.

This Eid, book a two-night stay to enjoy complimentary daily breakfast at the tranquil Andalucia restaurant and afternoon tea at the Equestrian lounge. You’ll also get free access to the beach and pool at Al Habtoor Grand Resort in JBR, the hotel's sister property.

From Dh1,899 per couple for two nights in a deluxe room with polo views, excluding taxes; habtoorpoloresort.com

